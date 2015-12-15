FedRAMP Authorized InEight Document Delivers a Faster Path to Secure Document Control for Federal Agencies and Contractors

New document security milestone allows federal agencies and contractors to immediately implement InEight Document for secure management of complex construction project documentation and information management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InEight, a leader in construction project controls software, today announced that its InEight Document solution has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Moderate Equivalency Authorization. The solution had previously attained FedRAMP-Ready certification, but now that solution has achieved Authorized status, federal agencies and contractors can more easily adopt the software. FedRAMP Authorization confirms that InEight Document meets the stringent security and compliance requirements needed to support U.S. federal agencies and their contractors.

FedRAMP Authorization Confirms InEight Document Meets Federal Security Standards

FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services used by federal agencies. InEight Document has been assessed against more than 325 security controls at the Moderate level, including access controls, encryption, continuous monitoring, and robust audit logging. Federal agencies and contractors using FedRAMP Authorized solutions have meet the federal requirement for safeguarding sensitive project information throughout the construction lifecycle.

“InEight has always believed that federal owners and contractors deserve the same powerful, data-driven project controls that private-sector capital projects rely on—without compromising security,” said Jake Macholtz, CEO of InEight. “Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency Authorization makes it easier for federal teams to adopt InEight Document as their trusted source of truth for project information, and validates the investments we’ve made in our security program.”

Secure Document and Information Management for Highly Regulated Federal Projects

InEight Document is purpose-built for the complexity and scale of public works and other federally funded infrastructure projects. With centralized document control, flexible yet rigorous permissions, and undeletable audit trails, the solution enables teams to manage every drawing, submittal, RFI, and change-related document from a single, secure environment. This helps reduce delays, avoid approval bottlenecks, and support more predictable project outcomes on highly regulated and security-sensitive projects.

“Federal agencies and their delivery partners are under pressure to move faster while meeting elevated security expectations,” said Jeff Hoge, FedRAMP Director at InEight. “With this authorization, InEight Document gives our customers a proven, cloud-based solution that aligns with FedRAMP requirements out of the box, cutting the burden of compliance while improving collaboration across complex project teams.”

InEight first achieved FedRAMP Ready status at the Moderate equivalency level in 2025, demonstrating that its security controls and documentation met the rigorous readiness criteria established by the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO). The new FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency Authorization represents the next step in that journey, further validating InEight Document as a secure, compliant choice for federal agencies seeking to modernize construction information management in the cloud.

Federal agencies and contractors can confirm InEight’s FedRAMP status in the FedRAMP Marketplace. InEight Document can be integrated into InEight’s project controls platform, allowing teams to manage documents alongside cost, schedule, and risk data. Learn more about InEight Document’s capabilities or request a demonstration of the solution by visiting ineight.com/fedramp.

About InEight

InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, our integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts, and construction operations, and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI. InEight’s solutions adapt and scale to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction, driving operational excellence and successful project outcomes. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact Information Whitney Wood, Marketing Director | whitney.wood@ineight.com