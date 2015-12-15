WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Floating Fleet AI, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for private aviation, today announced the addition of Norbert Lingaya, an industry-leading expert in operations research and optimization. This strategic hire reinforces Floating Fleet AI’s commitment to tackling the most complex planning and scheduling challenges facing modern aviation operators.

As private aviation continues to grow in scale and complexity, many operators are increasingly constrained not by demand but by the limitations of legacy planning tools and manual processes. Floating Fleet AI addresses this gap by developing advanced optimization and artificial intelligence solutions for critical challenges, such as crew rostering, crew training and vacation planning, trip sequencing, and aircraft scheduling. These solutions eliminate hidden inefficiencies that can quietly cost organizations millions of dollars and thousands of labor hours each year, while also improving fairness, transparency, and quality of life for flight crews and frontline schedulers.

“Norbert is a problem solver through and through, with rare depth at the intersection of mathematics, software engineering, and real-world airline operations,” said Dr. Roger Zhan, Founder of Floating Fleet AI. “His experience tackling large-scale, high-stakes optimization challenges aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver trustworthy AI solutions to aviation organizations. We are excited to scale our capabilities to meet growing customer demand.”

Norbert brings more than two decades of experience building and deploying industrial-grade optimization engines across aviation, transportation, and defense. He began his career in academic research at the renowned GERAD Laboratory, contributing to solver technology that continues to underpin optimization platforms used by airlines and transportation providers today. He later spent two decades at AD OPT and Sabre, where he led core optimization technology, research direction, and academic partnerships, helping transform advanced operations research into scalable, production-grade systems deployed worldwide.

At Floating Fleet AI, Norbert will play a key role in advancing the company’s optimization capabilities and working directly with customers whose operational challenges extend beyond what off-the-shelf tools can solve.

“Floating Fleet AI is redefining how private aviation operators turn complexity and scale into true competitive advantage,” said Norbert Lingaya. “With the right models and technology, problems that once took days or weeks to resolve can be addressed in minutes or even seconds. I am excited to bring my deep commercial aviation expertise to Floating Fleet AI and help operators unlock significantly more value from the resources they already have.”

This addition underscores Floating Fleet AI’s continued momentum and investment in world-class talent as it expands its customer base across corporate flight departments, operators, and charter brokers. By pairing advanced technology with hands-on domain expertise, the company is setting a new standard for how complex aviation planning problems are approached and solved.

About Floating Fleet AI

Floating Fleet AI provides transparent, trustworthy AI scheduling solutions tailored for floating fleet operators, corporate flight departments, and charter brokers in private aviation and beyond. By leveraging advanced machine learning and intelligent algorithms, the company enables operators to reduce costs, increase revenue, and stay competitive in an evolving market. Dedicated to continuous innovation, Floating Fleet AI works closely with its partners to deliver practical, high-impact solutions that transform the way fleets and workforces are managed. For more information, visit www.floatingfleet.ai .