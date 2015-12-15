Four Inc. Awarded NASPO ValuePoint® Cloud and Software Solutions Master Agreement

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Four Inc., a leading provider of technology solutions and services for the public sector, has been awarded a NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement for Cloud and Software Solutions. This agreement, competitively solicited by the Lead State of Utah, will be available for use by state governments, institutions of higher education, political subdivisions, and other eligible entities nationwide. The Master Agreement allows for the procurement of software, hardware, and solutions that run in either the cloud or locally hosted in on-premises environments.

The NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing program delivers exceptional value by leveraging the collective purchasing power of multiple states and entities. The rigorous, multi-state competitive solicitation process ensures that all awarded suppliers meet the highest standards for pricing, terms and conditions, and security.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a trusted public sector technology provider and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology’s Top 100 Report consecutively for the last nine years. Four Inc.’s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community’s respect and trust. For more information, visit https://www.fourinc.com/contract-vehicles/naspovaluepoint/

About the National Association of State Procurement Officials (“NASPO”): NASPO® is a non– profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the chief procurement official of each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members achieve success as public procurement leaders through the promotion of best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at www.naspo.org.

About NASPO ValuePoint: NASPO ValuePoint® is the cooperative purchasing division of NASPO, facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model™. NASPO ValuePoint aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring innovation and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers best-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts—offering public entities outstanding pricing, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

NASPO®, NASPO ValuePoint®, and Lead State Model® are registered trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

