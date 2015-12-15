Geely Auto Selects Cerence xUI to Power its Next-Gen, LLM-Powered In-Car AI Experience

LAS VEGAS and BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CES 2026 — Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global technology leader in conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced that Geely Auto will deploy Cerence xUI™, the company’s hybrid, agentic AI platform, to comprehensively upgrade the automaker’s overseas in-vehicle voice interaction experience.

This collaboration – centered on Geely Auto’s full-domain AI technology foundation and mature overseas market presence, as well as Cerence AI’s leadership in hybrid, agentic AI – prioritizes the needs of overseas users, ensuring in-car voice interaction enhances driving safety and convenience.

Leveraging deep insights into overseas localization requirements, Geely Auto will use Cerence xUI to introduce voice interaction methods that enhance product usability – such as multi-intent recognition, Say What You See functionality, and understanding of natural inquiries and intents – delivering an in-car experience better aligned with regional linguistic and cultural habits. In the future, the companies will continue to partner to refine features and functions such as the Vehicle Control Agent and Navigation Agent.

As user demand for AI-powered experiences accelerates, Cerence xUI helps automakers bring LLM-based interaction to their vehicles at speed. With xUI, automakers deliver a natural, intuitive experience that transforms in-car assistants from reactive systems into proactive, context-aware companions. Key benefits include:

Natural, unconstrained experience : xUI enables intent-aware, natural dialogue, allowing drivers and passengers to speak freely without the frustration of unrecognized requests. It also helps drivers navigate the user interface and discover new functions, all by voice.

: xUI enables intent-aware, natural dialogue, allowing drivers and passengers to speak freely without the frustration of unrecognized requests. It also helps drivers navigate the user interface and discover new functions, all by voice. Multi-intent functionality : It enables in-car assistants to respond to a far wider range of tasks, delivering precise, conversational answers that fit real-world needs. With multi-intent understanding, it seamlessly responds to complex queries, for example, “Roll down the windows and then find me a coffee shop with great reviews, free Wi-Fi and on-site parking.”

: It enables in-car assistants to respond to a far wider range of tasks, delivering precise, conversational answers that fit real-world needs. With multi-intent understanding, it seamlessly responds to complex queries, for example, “Roll down the windows and then find me a coffee shop with great reviews, free Wi-Fi and on-site parking.” Multi-seat interactions : The platform can support multiple distinct acoustic zones, delivering a personalized experience for each seat and allowing the driver and passengers to interact with the in-car assistant without worrying about interference from others in the vehicle.

: The platform can support multiple distinct acoustic zones, delivering a personalized experience for each seat and allowing the driver and passengers to interact with the in-car assistant without worrying about interference from others in the vehicle. Say What You See (SWYS): With SWYS functionality, all elements of the user interface can be controlled by voice, giving users convenient, hands-free access to the full in-car experience.

“As one of the first customers to deploy Cerence xUI, Geely Auto reinforces its reputation as a leader in innovation, delivering differentiated conversational AI experiences to its users,” said Cerence AI Chief Revenue Officer, Christian Mentz. “Cerence xUI is purpose-built to help automakers deliver better, AI-powered user experiences and meet the demands of their customers. Our close collaboration with Geely Auto demonstrates how rapidly these solutions can be brought to market to meet customer expectations.”

The experience will deploy in the Geely Galaxy M9 beginning in April 2026. To see a demo in-person, visit Cerence at Booth #6826, LVCC, West Hall at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, as well as oral statements made by Cerence management from time to time, regarding: Cerence’s future performance, results and financial condition; expected growth, profitability and cash flow; outlook and momentum; transformation plans and cost efficiency initiatives; strategy; opportunities; business, industry and market trends; strategy and plans regarding fixed license contracts and its impact on financial results; revenue visibility; backlog; revenue timing and mix; demand for Cerence products; innovation and new product offerings, including AI technology and Cerence xUI; expected benefits of technology partnerships; IP monetization and protection efforts; and management’s future expectations, anticipations, intentions, estimates, assumptions, beliefs, goals, objectives, targets, plans, outlook or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “goal,” “objective,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “continues,” “will,” “may,” or “estimates” or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions as of the date of this press release, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: the highly competitive and rapidly changing market in which we operate; adverse conditions in the automotive industry or the global economy more generally; volatility in the political, legal and regulatory environment in which we operate, including trade, tariffs and other policies implemented by the new administration in the United States, actions taken by other countries in response or other changes in law and regulation applicable to us; automotive production curtailment or delays; changes in customer forecasts; the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; our inability to control and successfully manage our expenses and cash position; our inability to deliver improved financial results from process optimization efforts and cost reduction actions; escalating pricing pressures from our customers; the impact on our business of the transition to a lower level of fixed license contracts, including the failure to achieve such a transition; our failure to win, renew or implement service contracts; the cancellation or postponement of existing contracts; the loss of business from any of our largest customers; effects of customer defaults; a decrease in the level of professional services projects; our inability to successfully introduce new products, applications and services; our strategies to increase cloud offerings and deploy generative AI and large language models (LLMs); the inability to expand into adjacent markets; the inability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; cybersecurity and data privacy incidents; failure to protect our intellectual property; adverse developments related to our intellectual property enforcement litigation, the outcome of such litigation, or remedies that could be awarded in connection with such litigation; defects or interruptions in service with respect to our products; fluctuating currency rates and interest rates; inflation; financial and credit market volatility; restrictions on our current and future operations under the terms of our debt; the use of cash to service or repay our debt; and our inability to generate sufficient cash from our operations; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

For Media: press@cerence.com

For Investors: cerence@pondel.com