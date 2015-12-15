Gorilla Technology Provides Update on $20 Million Share Repurchase Programme

– CEO Jay Chandan confirms execution of share repurchases following the Board’s $20 million authorisation –



– Company discloses updated buybacks to date and remaining capacity under the programme –

– Company expects to release its Full Year 2025 financial results in mid-March –

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – January 9, 2026) – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, today provided an update on its share repurchase programme.

“Since the Board increased our share repurchase programme to $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, we have repurchased approximately $5.0 million of shares representing approximately 354,000 shares.

In total the Company has now repurchased approximately $10.4 million of shares under the programme leaving approximately $9.6 million of remaining capacity.

These repurchases have been executed while maintaining a strong cash position and without compromising funding for our committed projects, growth initiatives or operating requirements.

Recently, we sought to repurchase additional shares; however, certain orders could not be fulfilled due to limited availability in the market. We have observed reduced liquidity in Gorilla shares, which we believe is increasingly driven by a shareholder base with a long-term orientation that is choosing to hold rather than sell at current levels. While we recognize the frustration that market dislocation can create, we remain confident that consistent execution and delivery over time will be reflected in the value of our shares.

The Company will pause repurchases until after the release of our Full Year 2025 financial statements at which time we intend to resume repurchases if the share price continues to fail to fairly reflect the intrinsic value of Gorilla.

In the meantime, we will continue executing our strategy for the benefit of our long-term focused shareholders. We remain fully funded for our growth initiatives and we will continue to allocate capital with discipline and with a single objective of protecting and compounding value for our shareholders.

Looking ahead, the Board will continue to evaluate capital allocation dynamically, including additional share repurchases, alongside growth investment, as conditions warrant. Gorilla is entering 2026 from a position of strength with contracted projects, a resilient capital structure and a robust pipeline. We could not be more excited about the year ahead.”

Upcoming Earnings Release

The Company expects to release its abbreviated Full Year 2025 financial results in mid-March 2026 to be followed later by its annual 20-F filing. Further details, including the exact date and dial-in information for the earnings call, will be announced in due course.

