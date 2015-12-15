Happy Life Academy, led by Professor Dr. Stoyana Natseva, set a Guinness World Record for the longest gratitude and manifestation event with a 25-hour live broadcast. She also received multiple World Book of Records accolades, including Europe’s No. 1 Transformational Literature Author.

Sofia, Bulgaria–(Newsfile Corp. – January 18, 2026) – A Historic Milestone in Personal Development, Happy Life Academy achieved a new milestone by securing the Guinness World Records title for the longest gratitude and manifestation event, a record-breaking 25-hour global live broadcast. The event captivated thousands of participants worldwide through live-streamed gratitude exercises, manifestation-focused educational segments, and transformational practices designed to empower individuals and promote global mindfulness.





Happy Life Academy Achieves Guinness World Records Title for Longest Gratitude and Manifestation Event



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/280735_46da830704cddb50_002full.jpg

The live broadcast, available on platforms including YouTube and Facebook, was led by Professor Dr. Stoyana Natseva, founder of Happy Life Academy. Dr. Natseva guided the participants through a series of interactive sessions, with a focus on intention-setting and personal empowerment. The Guinness World Records adjudication, which took place in December 2025, marks a significant achievement for the Academy and its mission to blend academic rigor with transformative educational experiences.

Additional Recognitions from the World Book of Records

Professor Dr. Stoyana Natseva’s achievements extend beyond the Guinness World Records title. She has also been recognized by the World Book of Records (London, Europe Edition) for her significant contributions to the field of transformational literature and personal development. Dr. Natseva holds the following distinctions:

Europe’s No. 1 Transformational Literature Author – Recognized for distributing over 282,000 independently published books in the field of transformational literature.

World’s Longest Transformational Live Show Conducted Online – Featuring 25 hours of continuous transformational content, including gratitude practices, manifestation work, and high-vibrational states.

Read more ROI from Marketing Global Impact in Coaching and Transformational Education – Recognized for her international influence and contribution to coaching and personal development education.

Excellence Recognition (Europe Edition) – Awarded for her outstanding leadership in transformational education and literature across Europe.

More details on these recognitions can be found in an official World Book of Records news publication here.

A New Era for Transformative Education

This Guinness World Records title not only underscores the unprecedented duration of the event but also recognizes the seamless, continuous nature of the broadcast. The event spanned multiple time zones and engaged viewers globally, reflecting the growing demand for immersive, long-form educational content in the personal development space.

Dr. Natseva’s leadership and vision were integral to the success of this event, which sets a new standard for how transformative educational programming can be delivered on a global scale. Through the 25-hour event, Happy Life Academy showcased its ability to reach diverse audiences with meaningful, actionable content aimed at fostering personal growth.

Expanding Reach in Personal Development

The Guinness World Records achievement and World Book of Records recognition are part of a broader movement toward innovative digital education in the personal development sector. In addition to its successful event, Happy Life Academy has garnered recognition as one of Europe’s largest coaching and education organizations, having trained over 100,000 students worldwide.

Dr. Natseva’s work, including her published books on intentional living and manifestation, continues to inspire and empower individuals seeking personal growth. The Academy’s approach to long-form, live digital events represents a growing trend in the personal development industry, offering participants unique opportunities for deep learning and transformation.





Happy Life Academy Achieves Guinness World Records Title for Longest Gratitude and Manifestation Event



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/280735_46da830704cddb50_003full.jpg

Looking to the Future

The success of the 25-hour live broadcast has opened new opportunities for Happy Life Academy to expand its global reach. Dr. Natseva and her team are already planning future events and programs that will continue to push the boundaries of digital personal development education, ensuring greater accessibility and further global impact.

As the Academy moves forward, the focus remains on delivering innovative educational experiences that empower individuals to realize their potential and live with intention.

About Happy Life Academy

Happy Life Academy is an international educational organization founded by Professor Dr. Stoyana Natseva. The Academy offers transformative personal development programs through digital platforms and live experiences. Focused on structured learning, reflective practices, and intentional growth, Happy Life Academy helps individuals achieve lasting transformation.

For more information, visit www.happylifeacademy.eu.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280735