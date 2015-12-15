Indomitus Group Launches indiPDF, a Professional PDF Editor for Linux

New desktop application offers a privacy-respecting, one-time purchase alternative as Linux adoption accelerates

Georgetown, KY, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Indomitus Group today released indiPDF, a desktop PDF editor designed to fill a critical gap in the Linux ecosystem: the need for professional-grade document tools without recurring subscriptions or cloud-based data tracking.

indiPDF Main Window

The launch comes as interest in Linux continues to grow, driven in part by the end of Windows 10 support in late 2024. While the current market is dominated by browser-based editors and subscription-heavy proprietary software, indiPDF offers an offline-first alternative at a one-time price of $35.

“As a tech journalist, I spent years covering the industry’s shift toward software-as-a-service and the erosion of user privacy,” said Matt Milano, founder of Indomitus Group. “indiPDF is software you buy once and own forever, running entirely on your machine with zero telemetry. No accounts, no cloud sync, no monthly fees—just a tool that does what you need.”

Key Features

Document Management: Merge multiple files, split documents, and drag-and-drop to reorder, rotate, or delete pages. Multi-tab interface for working with several documents at once.

Text Editing: Edit existing text directly within PDF documents with support for font family, size, and color customization.

Interactive Forms: Full support for filling out and saving interactive PDF forms, including calculated fields.

Annotation Suite: Highlight, underline, and strikethrough text. Freehand drawing, shapes, stamps, images, and comments with full undo/redo support.

Digital Signatures: Create, save, and apply signatures directly to documents.

Search & Navigation: Full-text search with keyboard navigation, zoom controls, and thumbnail sidebar for visual page browsing.

Native Experience: GTK-style interface with automatic dark/light theme detection, comprehensive keyboard shortcuts, and print support.

Try Before You Buy

indiPDF is fully functional without a license—the only limitation is that saved files include a small watermark. Users can evaluate the complete feature set before purchasing.

Availability

indiPDF is available now for $35 (one-time purchase) at indomitusgroup.com/indipdf/. The application is distributed via Flathub, AppImage, .deb, and .rpm packages.

indiPDF is the first release in the indiSuite, a lineup of privacy-first Linux applications from Indomitus Group. Additional productivity tools are currently in development.

About Indomitus Group

Indomitus Group is a software development studio dedicated to restoring user sovereignty in the digital age. Founded by veteran tech journalist Matt Milano, the company builds privacy-respecting applications with a “Linux-First” philosophy. Learn more at indomitusgroup.com.

Media Contact

Matt Milano

info@indomitusgroup.com

indomitusgroup.com