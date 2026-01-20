Information Security as a Core Business Responsibility

By Tim Tynan, CEO, Chargeback Gurus

Information security is a foundational requirement for modern businesses. As organizations increasingly rely on digital systems, cloud-based platforms, and external partners, the volume and sensitivity of data in circulation continues to grow. Protecting that data is not only a technical concern, but also a core business responsibility, with implications for compliance, customer trust, and operational continuity.

Effective information security programs establish structured processes for identifying, assessing, and mitigating risk, and they embed security into an organization’s broader governance framework. These programs are designed not only to enforce access controls and technical safeguards, but also to help organizations meet legal and regulatory compliance obligations and align security practices with business objectives.

A mature information security framework supports business continuity and resilience, enabling organizations to maintain productivity and service availability even in the face of evolving threats. Additionally, when security practices are benchmarked against recognized standards, they can improve stakeholder confidence by demonstrating a systematic commitment to protecting sensitive information.

Established Standards for Information Security

Widely recognized security and compliance standards provide a common baseline for protecting sensitive data. Some of these are generally applicable, while others are industry specific. At Chargeback Gurus, we maintain compliance with the highest levels of international security standards, such as:

SOC 2 Type II – Assesses the design and operational effectiveness of controls related to security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy over an extended period. This framework emphasizes consistency in execution, offering assurance that controls function as intended over time.

– Assesses the design and operational effectiveness of controls related to security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy over an extended period. This framework emphasizes consistency in execution, offering assurance that controls function as intended over time. ISO 27001 – An international standard for information security management systems. It requires organizations to formally identify risks, implement governance structures, assign responsibility, and continuously evaluate and improve security controls through regular reviews and audits.

– An international standard for information security management systems. It requires organizations to formally identify risks, implement governance structures, assign responsibility, and continuously evaluate and improve security controls through regular reviews and audits. PCI DSS 4.0 – Specific to the payments industry, defining requirements for safeguarding cardholder data through authentication, encryption, continuous risk assessment, and adaptive security controls. Organizations operating at PCI DSS Level 1 must complete annual independent audits, regular penetration testing, and frequent network scans.

Applying Security Standards in Practice

While certifications and audits provide important validation, effective information security depends on how controls are applied day to day. Ongoing internal risk assessments, tabletop exercises, and control reviews help identify vulnerabilities before they lead to incidents. Independent third-party assessments add an additional layer of objectivity, ensuring that security measures remain effective as technologies and risks change.

Key areas of inquiry include data flow and retention policies, encryption practices for data in transit and at rest, access controls and authentication standards, breach notification procedures, subprocessor oversight, and documented processes for handling privacy rights requests. Employee education also plays a critical role, reinforcing secure data-handling practices and increasing awareness of evolving threats.

Organizations with mature security programs typically have security staff responsible for oversight, monitoring, and incident response. Chargeback Gurus, for example, maintains an information security program led by a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and supported by a dedicated team. We supplement external audits with internal assessments, structured governance, and ongoing employee training to ensure consistent security practices across its operations.

Maintaining Trust Through Ongoing Security Management

As businesses continue to centralize and automate data-intensive functions, information security becomes increasingly tied to organizational resilience. Weak or inconsistently applied controls can introduce operational risk and compliance challenges, while well-managed security programs help support stability, transparency, and trust.

Regardless of industry or business model, treating information security as an ongoing process allows organizations to better adapt to emerging risks and meet the expectations of customers and partners. By proactively managing risk, businesses can reduce the likelihood of breaches and mitigate the potential operational disruptions, reputational damage, and financial losses that can result from security incidents.

About the Author

Tim Tynan is a business leader with extensive global experience delivering financial and operational results across the payments, technology, banking, and financial services industries. Tim currently serves as CEO for Chargeback Gurus, a leader in chargeback prevention and recovery services. Tim is the former CEO of Bank of America Merchant Services and previously served as a senior executive for both Citigroup and IBM.