InQI Marks Third Year with $23M+ in Value Delivered to the AEC Industry

Mountain View, CA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InQI Marks Third Year of Growth, Delivering $23M+ in Value to the AEC Community and Launching New AI Tools for Cost and Code Intelligence

InQI, an AI-powered platform built for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, today announced major milestones as it enters its third year of operation. In 2025 alone, the InQI community delivered more than $23 million in measurable value, saved 68,000 hours, and avoided 72 metric tons of CO₂ emissions, demonstrating how AI-driven agents can meaningfully improve efficiency, cost control, and sustainability across the built environment.

“These results represent real-world impact—not just productivity gains, but better decisions, less rework, and fewer unnecessary site visits,” said Ali Tehranchi, Founder & CEO of InQI. “What excites us most is that this value is being created directly by the AEC community using InQI in their everyday projects.”

To help users quantify their own results, InQI has introduced a set of ROI calculators that translate platform usage into tangible economic, time, and environmental benefits.

New AI Agents: Estimate.IQ and Codes.IQ

InQI also announced the release of two new AI Agents designed to address early-stage uncertainty in design and construction:

Estimate.IQ enables users to generate fast, location-based construction estimates—from individual tasks to full architectural plans—within seconds.

enables users to generate fast, location-based construction estimates—from individual tasks to full architectural plans—within seconds. https://www.inqi.ai/estimateiq Codes.IQ provides early insight into zoning and building code constraints, helping teams identify compliance issues before they become costly delays.

“Cost and code uncertainty are two of the biggest friction points in the AEC process,” Tehranchi said. “Estimate.IQ and Codes.IQ are about shifting that clarity upstream—so teams can design, plan, and build with confidence from day one.”

Community-Driven, Independent Growth

Unlike many AI platforms, InQI remains an independent, bootstrapped company, built in close collaboration with architects, designers, builders, and developers.

“InQI has always been a community-driven effort,” added Tehranchi. “Every project run on the platform directly fuels what we build next. Our users aren’t just customers—they’re active participants in shaping better tools for the industry.”

As InQI looks ahead to 2026, the company plans to continue expanding its AI-driven capabilities & agents across design intelligence, compliance automation, cost analysis, and construction workflows.

About InQI

InQI is an AI-powered platform for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry, designed to connect site intelligence, design, compliance, and cost insights into a single workflow. Built with and for the AEC community, InQI helps teams make faster, smarter decisions while reducing rework, waste, and environmental impact.

