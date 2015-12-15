iPower Highlights Channel Partner Role at Zyla by Ant International Event During Consumer Electronics Show

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”) today announced its recent participation at a Event hosted by Zyla by Ant International (“Zyla”). The Company was introduced as a U.S. retail channel partner supporting Zyla’s clients, highlighting iPower’s expertise in expanding their online sales presence in the United States.

iPower’s platform capabilities are designed to help brands and sellers scale across major U.S. online channels through a combination of marketplace experience, operational execution, and value-added enablement services. The Company believes its role as a channel partner can support international merchants seeking to accelerate U.S. e-commerce growth.

Following the event, iPower has been approached by several supply-chain partners to explore potential partnership opportunities, reflecting growing interest in the Company’s platform capabilities and its role in supporting cross-border commerce. The Company is currently evaluating these discussions and has not entered into any definitive agreements.

“Being recognized as a U.S. retail channel partner at Zyla’s conference reflects the strength of our industry-leading expertise, robust operating platform, and our ability to help brands execute in the U.S. market,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “As we execute our broader strategy, we will continue to evaluate partnerships that complement our platform capabilities and support long-term value creation.”

The Company previously announced a partnership with Zyla focused on supporting the expansion of Zyla’s clients into U.S. e-commerce.

As part of its long-term strategy, iPower continues to evaluate its operating and capital structure to maximize long-term stockholder value.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) is a technology- and data-driven company operating at the intersection of digital assets and real-world commerce. The Company’s platform includes established e-commerce operations and emerging digital asset initiatives. iPower continues to evaluate the optimal structure for its businesses as it executes its long-term strategy. For more information, please visit www.meetipower.com .

About Zyla

Zyla, part of Ant International, provides multi-currency financial account services and cross-border payments solutions for businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the implementation of iPower’s digital asset strategy, the anticipated benefits of holding digital assets, and iPower’s future business plans in this sector. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other SEC filings.

