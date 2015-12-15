Iterate.ai, TD SYNNEX and HPE Launch AI-Powered Solution to Help Hospitals Reclaim Millions in Lost Insurance Revenue

Generate for Healthcare is available on HPE’s AI infrastructure and through the TD SYNNEX Distribution Network

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iterate.ai , one of CRN’s 2025 Hottest AI Software Companies, along with TD SYNNEX , a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, and HPE today announced the launch and availability of Generate for Healthcare, a comprehensive AI-powered solution empowering hospital systems to identify and recover millions of dollars in unpaid and underpaid insurance claims.

Generate for Healthcare addresses a critical challenge facing healthcare providers nationwide. Each year, hospitals lose tens of thousands to millions of dollars in revenue due to denied or underpaid insurance claims. These losses come from fragmented EMR systems, complex coding requirements, and inconsistent payer practices. Without clear visibility into claims data, healthcare providers struggle to recover lost reimbursements and prevent ongoing payment erosion.

The solution runs on HPE Private Cloud AI, co-developed with NVIDIA, or HPE ProLiant DL380a Gen12 servers, as part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio . The solution is available through TD SYNNEX’s distribution network. Generate for Healthcare leverages agentic AI workflow cards to ingest and parse complex claims data holistically, without requiring structured inputs or system integrations. Operating directly at the EDI file level, the solution works seamlessly across multiple EMR systems to identify payment gaps, pinpoint coding errors, and analyze historical payment data against contract terms. The solution can even automatically draft Letters of Medical Necessity for claim resubmissions, a task that adds to the heavy administrative load physicians already face each week.

“Hospitals are losing millions in revenue without knowing where the leaks are occurring,” said Kevin Homer, Vice President, Sales, Iterate.ai. “With TD SYNNEX and HPE, we’re able to bring Generate for Healthcare to healthcare organizations through a trusted distribution network, running on infrastructure purpose-built for AI workloads. This partnership ensures hospitals can quickly deploy a solution that delivers immediate financial impact.”

HPE provides healthcare organizations with flexible deployment options based on their IT needs. Hospitals can securely run AI environments on-premises, with full control over sensitive data and compliance requirements with HPE Private Cloud AI. This turnkey solution brings together NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA networking, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, and services to simplify AI deployment and management. Generate for Healthcare can be deployed with HPE Private Cloud AI as part of a turnkey enterprise AI factory or deployed as a standalone software solution on HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 servers with NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs .

“Hospitals are challenged with managing increasingly sensitive data and growing financial complexity. AI offers a new way forward by helping healthcare providers turn overwhelming data into clear, actionable insights,” said Robin Braun, Vice President, AI and Hybrid Cloud Business Development at HPE. “Through the Unleash AI program, we work with partners to deliver AI solutions that help organizations adapt faster, make better business decisions, and build resilience.”

TD SYNNEX brings unmatched expertise in distribution solution aggregation, comprehensive presales support, and specialized sales resources to the partnership, ensuring healthcare organizations and their technology partners receive competitive pricing and product availability. The solution offers a significant revenue opportunity for partners, with software costs representing approximately 0.1% of Net Patient Revenue annually, plus compute infrastructure.

“By teaming with HPE and Iterate.ai, we’re equipping our partners with a differentiated solution that addresses one of healthcare’s biggest challenges—payment erosion,” said Vince Stemen, SVP, Advanced Vendor Solutions, TD SYNNEX. “This is a strategic opportunity for partners to lead with innovation and deliver outcomes that matter.”

Generate for Healthcare delivers immediate ROI by 1) accelerating revenue by identifying rebills and underpayments, 2) enabling smarter planning with real data for budgeting and forecasting, and 3) optimizing operations by tracking claim-to-payment gaps in real time.

The solution’s true drop-in architecture requires zero disruption to existing EMR systems while maintaining full data privacy and regulatory compliance through secure, on-premises deployment.

Iterate.ai is a member of the HPE Unleash AI partner program, a curated ecosystem of innovative companies working together to help customers operationalize and scale their AI initiatives.

To engage with TD SYNNEX about Generate for Healthcare, contact HPE.IntegratedSolutions.US@tdsynnex.com

