JD Machine Achieves Prestigious CMMC Level 2 Certification

Advanced precision manufacturer joins a select group of companies to meet rigorous DoD cybersecurity standards for data protection

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JD Machine , a leading manufacturer of precision components for the defense industry, today announced its successful achievement of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 Certification, supported by a strategic technology stack that includes On-premises infrastructure, Microsoft 365, and Virtru’s FedRAMP authorized Data Security Platform . This prestigious certification distinguishes JD Machine as one of fewer than 500 organizations within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) to currently meet the Department of Defense’s rigorous data protection standards.

This milestone affirms JD Machine’s ability to safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), ensuring it remains a compliant, reliable partner for prime contractors and government agencies. To meet the 110 required controls, JD Machine enlisted a comprehensive set of trusted technologies and vendors, ultimately securing a successful CMMC L2 Certification.

A Strategic Approach to Compliance

For manufacturers in the DIB, achieving CMMC Level 2 is a complex, multi-year journey. JD Machine approached the challenge with a focus on operational efficiency. By focusing on data-centric security and seamless collaboration, JD Machine was able to meet the strict encryption and access control requirements of CMMC Level 2 while maintaining their current Microsoft 365 tools. This decision allowed the company to allocate resources toward manufacturing innovation rather than IT infrastructure maintenance.

Integrating CMMC Security into Manufacturing Workflows

JD Machine’s path to certification was distinguished by their innovative integration of security into daily operations. The company successfully connected data security tools like Virtru directly into their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) workflow.

Now, when JD Machine employees handle parts covered under DFARS clauses, the system automatically flags the content as CUI and prompts the user to encrypt the communication via Virtru. This seamless workflow was praised during the assessment by their C3PAO, contributing to ease of auditing within these associated controls.

Ready for Future Defense Needs

With this certification, JD Machine secures its competitive edge, ensuring uninterrupted service to existing customers while qualifying for new, secure-data contracts.

“JD Machine is a prime example of operational excellence,” said Virtru CEO and Co-Founder, John Ackerly. “They didn’t just tick a compliance box; they built a smart workflow that secures and governs CUI without slowing down their business. We are proud that Virtru could play a supporting role in this significant achievement.”

About JD Machine

Established in 1979, JD Machine is a family-owned and operated advanced manufacturing company based in northern Utah. Committed to quality, innovation, and security, JD Machine utilizes the most advanced manufacturing technologies and equipment. With robust production and management systems, JD Machine provides world-class machining and fabrication services to customers requiring the highest standards of production and data protection.

About Virtru

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it goes. Virtru’s FedRAMP-authorized data-centric security platform allows the Defense Industrial Base to encrypt and control CUI in emails, files, and SaaS applications, facilitating CMMC compliance without the need for complex infrastructure overhauls. Trusted by thousands of organizations globally, Virtru provides the freedom to collaborate with confidence.

