LEGENDARY HUMANITY, Listed on Gate.io, Launches RWA Market for Contemporary Artist Mago Nagasaka

SINGAPORE, Jan 29, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – LEGENDARY HUMANITY, a Singapore-based company listed on Gate.io, has announced the launch of the “$VIVI RWA MARKET,” a new Real World Asset (RWA) marketplace enabling the purchase of exhibited works by contemporary artist Mago Nagasaka. Developed in collaboration with the MAGO Moon Museum, this launch marks a significant milestone in LEGENDARY HUMANITY’s ongoing efforts to bridge cultural value and digital infrastructure through real-world assetization.

Digitalizing Humanity’s Masterpieces Through AI 3D Scanning Technology – A New Purchasing Experience Led by LEGENDARY HUMANITY

LEGENDARY HUMANITY PTE. LTD. (Headquarters: Singapore; CEO: Takamasa Suzuki) has officially opened the “$VIVI RWA MARKET,” an RWA marketplace where visitors can directly purchase artworks exhibited in the online museum “MAGO Moon Museum,” created by contemporary artist Shingo Nagasaka.

This initiative forms part of the “VIVI PROJECT,” which aims to digitize humanity’s masterpieces into digital assets through high-precision, non-contact AI-integrated 3D scanning technology.

Through this platform, visitors are able to acquire artworks they have viewed within MAGO Moon Museum as RWAs, enabling a deeper engagement with the artist’s worldview and creative philosophy.

Overview

Name: $VIVI RWA MARKET

Opening Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

URL: https://mondo.lhvivi.io/

About “$VIVI RWA MARKET”

The “$VIVI RWA MARKET” is an RWA marketplace dedicated to the acquisition of artworks and is embedded within the online museum MAGO Moon Museum.

Seamless Pathway from Viewing to Purchase

Users can seamlessly transition from an artwork’s exhibition page to its corresponding RWA product page, creating a unified experience from online viewing to ownership.

Integration of Physical and Digital Asset Design

Each artwork includes the following structured information:

Physical artwork details (size, materials, condition, provenance)

High-resolution digital data generated through AI 3D scanning

Artist profile and project background information

along with other curated metadata.

This structure allows users to acquire artworks with a proper understanding of their cultural and artistic value.

Ecosystem Holding Functionality

Acquired works will gradually gain viewing and management functionality within the VIVI ecosystem. While future integration with VIVI COiN is under consideration, the current initiative is focused solely on enhancing the preservation, appreciation, and understanding of the artworks.

About LEGENDARY HUMANITY and the VIVI PROJECT

LEGENDARY HUMANITY promotes the “VIVI PROJECT,” which digitizes legendary masterpieces created by humanity into digital assets using high-precision, non-contact, AI-integrated 3D scanning technology. The project operates under the vision of “Bringing the beauty of humanity to AI and the future.”

Targeted assets include:

Legendary fashion collections

Historical architecture and cultural masterpieces

Famous trading cards

Artworks, including those exhibited at MAGO Moon Museum

and other assets that can be described as humanity’s masterpieces.

The VIVI PROJECT aims to:

Digitize assets as digital cultural heritage

Tokenize them as RWAs for global circulation

Exhibit them in both online and physical museums

thereby building new infrastructure that harmonizes cultural and economic value.

NEXT SOCIETY (Gacha Location): https://nextsociety.lhvivi.io

RWA Market Roadmap

The launch of the “$VIVI RWA MARKET” represents the first phase of RWA market functionality within the VIVI PROJECT. Planned future developments include:

VIVI FASHION (RWA for the fashion domain)

VIVI TRADING CARD (RWA for the trading card domain)

VIVI ART WORK (RWA for art collections)

with future integration under consideration.

About MAGO Moon Museum

MAGO Moon Museum is an online museum created by contemporary artist Shingo Nagasaka, whose works explore themes related to electronic waste issues in Agbogbloshie, Ghana.

The museum provides an online space to view Nagasaka’s representative works, including pieces created from discarded electronic components found in Ghanaian slums, as well as series examining the concept of “Sustainable Capitalism.”

With the implementation of the “$VIVI RWA MARKET,” viewers can deepen their understanding of the artworks while acquiring pieces aligned with the artist’s philosophy in an appropriate and structured manner.

Future Developments

Building on this initiative, LEGENDARY HUMANITY plans to:

Expand collaborations with masterpieces across different regions and genres

Strengthen international networks with artists, collectors, and researchers

Advance technological development for the preservation of cultural assets for future generations

and continue developing as a platform that passes humanity’s masterpieces into the future through real-world assets.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEGENDARY HUMANITY PTE. LTD.

Address: 105 Cecil St, The Octagon 24F-2, Singapore 06953

Representative: Takamasa Suzuki, LEGENDARY HUMANITY / VIVI PROJECT Public Relations Desk

Email: info@lhvivi.com

Related URL: $VIVI RWA MARKET https://mondo.lhvivi.io

Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com