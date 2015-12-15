Live Ventures’ Central Steel Fabricators Emerges as a Strategic Participant in the AI Data Center and Connectivity Infrastructure Cycle

LAS VEGAS and BROADVIEW, Ill., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Central Steel Fabricators, a portfolio company of Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE), today highlighted its expanding role as a critical infrastructure provider to the rapidly accelerating artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and data-center ecosystem.

With a manufacturing heritage spanning major technological transitions, Central Steel Fabricators has provided essential infrastructure for the advent of digital telecommunications, the internet, and modern mobile telecom networks.

Central Steel Fabricators manufactures precision-fabricated steel systems used in data centers and the connectivity that links them to the world, including cable management systems, structural frames, and custom components. The company continues to scale automation and robotic welding to increase throughput and support rising demand.

Robotic welding initiatives have materially increased daily production capacity, positioning Central Steel Fabricators to respond rapidly to large-scale AI infrastructure programs and fiber deployments.

According to Live Ventures management, Central Steel Fabricators’ automation, capacity expansion, and exposure to AI-driven infrastructure investment position the company to benefit from long-term secular growth trends.

Thomas R. Sedlak, head of Live Ventures’ steel companies and CEO of Central Steel Fabricators, affirmed the potential of AI-driven business for the company’s future. He said, “I believe the opportunities for companies like ours that focus on the unmet needs of data center contractors are limitless.”

About Central Steel Fabricators

Central Steel Fabricators is a U.S.-based manufacturer of precision-fabricated steel systems serving the telecommunications, data-center, and infrastructure markets. The company provides the majority of Engineer, Furnish, and Install contractors throughout the country who manage projects for major communications providers. The company provides product to all the major distributors, with some stocking product while others drop ship material from Central Steel Fabricators’ warehouse. AI-driven data center build-outs have become major users of the company’s comprehensive product line.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and operating domestic middle-market companies with strong cash flows and durable market positions. Its portfolio companies incorporate AI, robotics, data-based analytics, and other advanced systems to transform conventional operations into more efficient, competitive enterprises for the revolutionary AI era.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain or may suggest “forward-looking” information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Live Ventures may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers and directors to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Additionally, new risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, or to assess the impact such risk factors might have on our business. Live Ventures undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Live Ventures Incorporated

Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations

725.500.5597

gpowell@liveventures.com

www.liveventures.com

Source: Live Ventures Incorporated