Live Ventures Company Engineers Autonomous, AI-Driven Distribution Network with 10x Throughput Gains

LAS VEGAS and FAIRFIELD, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE) today highlighted the next phase of automation at its Flooring Liquidators, Inc. subsidiary, unveiling an AI-powered logistics and autonomous material-handling strategy designed to dramatically increase warehouse throughput, reduce damage, and modernize physical distribution.

At the center of this initiative is the Fairfield, California distribution hub, which is being engineered for autonomous operations. Self-guided vehicles will manage pallet movement from racking to staging with minimal human intervention, guided by AI-driven routing, load balancing, and real-time safety systems. The innovation will reduce incidents of damage, lower labor volatility and speed up inventory turns.

“Our time studies show autonomous vehicles operating at roughly ten times the throughput of traditional interval handling,” said Dr. Thomas Price III, Vice President of Operations and Logistics at Flooring Liquidators. “They move continuously, precisely, and safely, reducing touches and eliminating many sources of error.”

The facility integrates LiDAR-based navigation, collision-avoidance systems, and intelligent sequencing optimized specifically for high-volume flooring products.

“Our strategic objective is to enable inventory to flow with minimal friction,” said Chris Nichols, CEO of Flooring Liquidators. “Efficiencies in distribution free up our professional staff to engage with customers, add value and deepen relationships.”

“In this market, our AI-driven capabilities position Flooring Liquidators to scale faster than regional competitors without proportional increases in labor costs or square footage.”

Jon Isaac, President and CEO of Live Ventures, noted that automation and AI are becoming defining advantages across the company’s portfolio. “From AI in marketing to robotics in manufacturing to autonomous logistics in retail, we are building systems designed for the AI era,” Isaac said.

About Flooring Liquidators

Founded in 1997, Fairfield, California-based Flooring Liquidators is a leading retailer and installer of flooring, carpeting, and countertops for consumers, builders, and contractors in California, Nevada, and the Midwest.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and operating domestic middle-market companies with strong cash flows and durable market positions. Its portfolio companies incorporate AI, robotics, data-based analytics, and other advanced systems to transform conventional operations into more efficient, competitive enterprises for the revolutionary AI era.

