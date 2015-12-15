Loyalist Exploration Limited Presents in Existing Agency’s Virtual Webinar Series

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 7, 2026) – Loyalist Exploration Limited (CSE: PNGC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Existing Agency Inc. on January 15 at 2:00 PM ET.

Existing Agency invites current shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Existing Agency Inc.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Existing website.

For more information and to register: https://streamyard.com/watch/32NJUv58ugVU.

Commodities to be covered: Gold, Base Metals

Upcoming January 15 Loyalist Exploration webinar covering properties in the Timmins Mining District.

About Loyalist Exploration Limited.

Loyalist Exploration Limited is a mineral exploration company concentrating on acquiring, exploring, and developing quality mineral properties in Canada. The Company is currently focused on its “Buy Timmins” strategy, with the recent acquisitions of the Tully gold property, the Loveland nickel/copper/gold property and the Gold Rush gold/silver property, and the DeSantis gold property, all located in the Timmins, Ontario mining district. The Company expects to commence a significant mining permit project at Tully and exploration activities on all four properties as well as expanding the Company’s Timmins based property portfolio.

About Existing Agency Inc.

Existing Agency is a creative and digital agency dedicated to fuelling innovation, impact, and influence. As collaborative media strategists and brand builders, we combine visionary creativity with data-driven insights to craft impactful solutions across social media management, content creation, paid amplification, design, branding, video production, and web development. From mining companies to consumer-packaged goods brands, we work seamlessly across sectors to bring ideas to life through strategy-backed storytelling. With an in-house team handling everything from audience research and community growth to video production and website delivery, we empower brands to connect meaningfully, engage effectively, and grow sustainably.

