Mulberry and Big Lots! Launch “The BIG! Protection Plan” to Give Shoppers BIG Peace of Mind

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mulberry, a leader in innovative product protection solutions, has partnered with Big Lots! to introduce The BIG! Protection Plan, an enhanced product protection offering available now for Big Lots! customers. Through this collaboration, Big Lots! shoppers will gain access to extended coverage that safeguards purchases from accidents, stains, and everyday wear—covering everything from furniture and mattresses to appliances, electronics, rugs and more.

Big Lots! recently announced a new chapter for the brand, offering expanded product lines, unbeatable deals, and a renewed commitment to delivering quality, value, and convenience. With the addition of The BIG! Protection Plan powered by Mulberry , Big Lots! is extending a new standard of post-purchase protection to ensure customers receive the ultimate value from their purchases. Big Lots! customers can now opt for extended product protection that begins the moment they complete their purchase and offers coverage far beyond typical manufacturer warranties.

“The launch of The BIG! Protection Plan marks a new era for the Big Lots! brand,” said Lisa Seigies, President and CEO of Variety Wholesalers, Inc. “Partnering with Mulberry allows us to elevate our customer experience and deliver more than brand-name savings, offering lasting value through product protection that extends well beyond the purchase.”

The BIG! Protection Plan coverage highlights Include:

Accidental damage protection for indoor and outdoor furniture, mattresses, rugs, kitchen appliances, speakers and electronics

Long-term protection plan durations: up to 5 years for furniture and outdoor pieces, 10 years for mattresses, and 3 years for electronics, appliances, and rugs

No deductibles or hidden fees, and unlimited claims potential up to the original retail value

Convenient 24/7 online claims filing and dedicated support via dedicated Mulberry channels

“We’re thrilled to introduce the BIG! Protection Plan to Big Lots! customers,” said Chinedu Eleanya, CEO of Mulberry. “Mulberry is committed to making high-quality product protection seamless and affordable, and this partnership extends that peace of mind to millions of shoppers across the Big Lots! experience.”

The BIG! Protection Plan is now available nationwide across all eligible Big Lots! items. Customers can add protection at the time of purchase or within 60 days of the transaction. For more information, visit https://www.getmulberry.com/biglots or contact Mulberry via biglots@getmulberry.com .

About Variety Wholesalers, Inc.

Variety Wholesalers, Inc. is a leading discount retailer, known for offering a wide range of high-quality, brand-name, and closeout merchandise with unbeatable deals, including furniture, apparel, home décor, health and beauty items, toys and more. Operating more than 600 stores across 18 states, retail brands include Big Lots! , Roses Discount Stores and Roses Express.

About Mulberry

Mulberry is a people-first product protection platform that offers solutions for retail partners and consumers. Mulberry product protection plans can be purchased directly from Mulberry or through qualified retail partners. Mulberry protects customer purchases from accidental damages and losses with a best-in-class solution that offers simple claims-filing and fast resolutions. To learn more about Mulberry, visit https://www.getmulberry.com .