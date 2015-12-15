Nektar.io Introduces DIRT: Materials Management for the Construction Industry

Edmonton, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – January 15, 2026) – Nektar.io, located at 14420 154 Ave NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T6V 0K8, Canada, a provider of operational software for the construction industry today announced the launch of DIRT, a solution/marketplace set to redefine materials management for contractors, truckers, brokers, and suppliers/dumpsites. DIRT by Nektar.io is a digital marketplace connecting all the stakeholders of the materials & aggregates industry into one real-time platform.

“DIRT is more than just software; it’s about building trust and transparency across the entire materials ecosystem,” said Steve Ennis, Chief Revenue Officer at Nektar.io. “It streamlines workflows, reduces disputes, and ultimately empowers our customers to operate more efficiently and profitably. We are committed to providing construction industry software that is so valuable, that it becomes critical to a company’s core operational activities.”

Why Nektar.io

Nektar.io provides integration and a single login for timecard capture, safety management, fleet management, project management, and materials management.

Services Offered by Nektar.io:

Timecard Capture: Simplify and digitize workforce management with accurate, real-time time tracking.

Safety Management: Modernize safety reporting and compliance with powerful digital tools.

Fleet Management (Telematics + CMMS): Monitor, maintain, and optimize fleet performance through intelligent analytics.

Project Management: Manage field and office workflows seamlessly from a single platform.

Materials Management (DIRT): Eliminate paper haul tickets, delivering complete transparency and traceability for every load.

Commitment to Innovation

Nektar.io is dedicated to solutions that drive efficiency, reduce costs, and improve safety. DIRT is a testament to this commitment, offering a faster, more transparent, and more profitable materials economy for businesses everywhere.

About Nektar.io

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Nektar.io is a leading provider of construction industry software. Nektar.io’s platform connects field and office operations, enabling businesses to streamline workflows, improve decision-making, and drive profitability. Nektar.io is trusted by companies worldwide.

