New K-12 Fraud Report Reveals $49 Million in Losses, Highlighting a Widespread School-Level Oversight Gap

97% of documented school fraud cases involve internal staff or volunteers, highlighting the urgent need for stronger visibility and financial controls inside schools

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KEV Group, the leading provider of K-12 school finance management solutions, today released The K-12 Fraud Report: Inside the School Finance Blind Spot Costing Districts Millions, uncovering a largely overlooked structural oversight gap in how school-level funds are managed and monitored across North America.

Based on an analysis of 93 publicly reported and verified K-12 fraud cases that occurred between 2024 and 2025, the report reveals that more than two-thirds (68%) of fraud incidents occur at the individual school level — twice the rate seen at district offices. Even more striking, 97% of cases involve internal staff or volunteers — typically trusted individuals operating in environments where financial controls, standardized processes, and real-time visibility are limited or inconsistent, often without dedicated school finance systems in place.

In total, the analyzed cases account for more than $49 million in documented losses, averaging more than $533,000 per incident. While cash theft remains the most frequent form of school-level fraud, the report finds that digital payment-related fraud, including the use of personal, peer-to-peer payment apps, accounts for a disproportionate share of total losses, often going undetected until long after funds are misappropriated.

“These school fraud cases point to a structural issue, not just isolated bad actors,” said Bram Belzberg, Chairman & CEO of KEV Group. “When school-level funds are managed outside purpose-built school finance systems, districts lose real-time visibility into how money is collected and used — increasing risk for schools, staff, and the communities they serve.”

Other Key Findings from the Report Include:

Cash theft remains the most common form of school-level fraud, with 62% of cases involving skimming from activity fees, fundraisers, or ticket sales before records are created

Digital payment fraud from staff setting up personal accounts (e.g. Venmo, PayPal, etc.) drives the largest losses, accounting for 77% of total dollar losses despite representing just 10% of incidents

Nearly 50% of cases involve individuals closest to school funds, most often bookkeepers and principals

Strengthening Financial Stewardship at the School Level

The report emphasizes that school-level fraud is largely preventable. Districts that adopt purpose-built school finance platforms — connecting accounting, payments, reporting and audit trails — can reduce risk while strengthening transparency and accountability across school locations where funds are handled every day.

KEV Group is the only company that supports districts by enabling real-time visibility into school activity funds through an integrated platform designed specifically for K–12 environments, helping ensure every dollar is protected and directed toward student outcomes.

To learn more about the state of school fraud and the key risk factors driving it, read the K-12 Fraud Report: Inside the School Finance Blind Spot Costing Districts Millions here.

About KEV Group

KEV Group is the leading school finance platform, trusted by 1 in 4 schools across North America. Built for district finance teams and bookkeepers, KEV provides real-time visibility and accountability for school-generated funds by unifying accounting, payments, and reporting in one secure, purpose-built platform. Managing nearly $8 billion in student activity fees annually, KEV helps districts reduce fraud risk, ensure compliance, and focus on what matters most — supporting student learning and achievement.

