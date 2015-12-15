NordPass launches Authenticator for personal accounts

LONDON, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NordPass, a leading password manager, simplifies secure logins by including Authenticator on multiple devices in the application for personal use. The time-based one-time password (TOTP) support enables users to add an extra layer of security to their accounts with two-factor authentication, without the need to download or install additional applications. Authentication codes are synchronized within the account, letting users access them on both the mobile app or browser extension.

NordPass Authenticator stands out in the market with an added biometric layer that protects verification codes. Unlike most authentication apps, which display codes as soon as a user logs in, NordPass Authenticator requires biometric verification before revealing the security code. This true second-factor approach enhances security without compromising the user experience. Business users have already been able to access NordPass Authenticator to secure their corporate accounts. Now NordPass Authenticator is available for Premium and Family plan users.

“Personal users often rely on multiple apps and methods to manage passwords and second factor authentication codes. This makes login flows inconvenient. Instead of navigating between several applications, NordPass users can now securely access the verification code within the password manager using their biometric data, then copy the authentication code from the vault or autofill it directly on the website,” says Karolis Arbačiauskas, head of product at NordPass .

Moreover, users will benefit from autofilling TOTP codes on any devices. This solution will bring more convenience while logging in to banking, social media, and other high-security services, browsing in incognito mode or switching between devices.

Additionally, sharing access to accounts protected by two-factor authentication is inconvenient and often insecure – people tend to send codes through chats or SMS, which puts their accounts at risk. Moreover, relying on SMS prompts increases vulnerability to manipulation by smishing. This lack of a simple, secure way to manage and share logins protected by second factor authentication makes everyday digital tasks complicated.

With the TOTP support, NordPass functions as an authentication tool, generating two-factor codes for any credential the user has configured. For each account with two-factor authentication enabled, the user must first add its TOTP setup key to the corresponding item in the vault. Once the secret key is added, NordPass will generate the time-based codes that could be used when the service prompts for them during login.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to securely access passwords on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN—the advanced security and privacy app. For more information: nordpass.com .