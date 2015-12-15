Omnea doubles down on US growth with appointment of WiredScore founder Arie Barendrecht as US GM

After more than tripling revenue in 2025 and growing to 150+ employees, Omnea is stepping up investment in the US as enterprise adoption expands across customers including Spotify, MongoDB, McAfee, and Albertsons.

New York, USA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omnea, an AI-native procurement intake and orchestration platform, today announced that Arie Barendrecht, founder of WiredScore, has joined the company as General Manager, US. Barendrecht will lead Omnea’s next phase of US expansion, maturing the go‑to‑market engine and deepening adoption among large enterprises.

Omnea’s US expansion comes amid strong demand from companies looking to speed up buying decisions without compromising on necessary governance and third‑party risk controls into every purchase, particularly as adoption of emerging AI technologies accelerates.

The company has had a strong 12 months, achieving:

More than tripled revenue in 2025, with the US accounting for around half of total revenue

Scaling global headcount to 150+ employees and opening New York office to accommodate 50 new hires in the coming months

Expanding enterprise adoption, including customers such as Spotify, MongoDB, McAfee, and Albertsons

Omnea AI advancements across the platform and recognition in Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Sourcing and Procurement Technology 2025

Continuing to build market-leading third-party risk management functionality and ranking top for supplier risk in the Spend Matters Intake & Orchestration Market Map



Building Omnea in the US

Barendrecht brings founder-level experience building and scaling a global business. At WiredScore, he helped establish a category-defining standard for digital connectivity and smart technology in buildings. In his role at Omnea, he will focus on scaling a repeatable enterprise motion in the US, building a high‑ownership team and operating rhythm, and expanding strategic customer relationships.

“Arie is the rare leader who combines founder DNA with deep experience building in the US and earning enterprise trust,” said Ben Freeman, Founder and CEO of Omnea. “As procurement and third‑party risk become board-level priorities, Omnea is helping enterprises move faster with stronger governance, and Arie is the ideal person to lead our next chapter of US growth.”

“Once companies scale, procurement quietly becomes a bottleneck: more vendors, more approvals, more contracts, and more risk,” said Arie Barendrecht, US General Manager at Omnea. “Omnea stood out not just as the most innovative solution, but also increasingly as the preferred platform of choice by world-class companies. The US is already a major part of Omnea’s story, and I’m excited to build the next phase of growth from here.”

Omnea is an AI-native platform for procurement orchestration and third‑party risk management. It helps modern enterprises accelerate decisions, control costs, and embed governance into every purchase by streamlining intake, automating approvals, centralizing supplier data, and continuously managing supplier risk. Learn more at omnea.co

