OptimizeRx and Experian Collaborate to Improve Privacy-Safe Identity Resolution in Healthcare Marketing

Life science marketers will be able to better measure the exposed audiences for a more complete, accurate, and transparent view of campaign engagement and effectiveness

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life science companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today announced at CES 2026 a data collaboration with Experian, a leading global data and technology company. This integration maps OptimizeRx Micro-Neighborhood® audiences to Experian’s identity graph, enabling seamless onboarding and curated audience activation, delivering a transparent, reliable methodology for life sciences brands and healthcare marketing agencies to reach and measure consumer audiences at scale.

Addressing Fragmentation that Limits Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Campaign Visibility

Expectations for personalized, omnichannel, and privacy-safe DTC marketing continue to rise, but identity resolution has remained fragmented and incomplete. As a result:

Data and standard measurement practices typically omit a significant percentage of the exposed audience

A notable portion of the target audience is usually lost during the media onboarding process

Audience Quality (AQ) may not accurately represent actual audience composition

Marketers may not be able to determine if programmatic ads reach brand-qualified consumers at scale

This visibility gap can prevent life sciences brands from accurately measuring the impact of their marketing campaigns and optimizing their targeting and tactics.

OptimizeRx and Experian’s Integrated Audience Mapping Closes the Visibility Gap

Integrating OptimizeRx’s patented, deterministic Micro-Neighborhood® audience data with Experian’s identity graph enables audience expansion for onboarding, curation, and measurement through a deep set of identifiers, ensuring scale and maximum addressability in a privacy-forward fashion. The benefits for life science brands include:

The ability to more accurately measure exposed audiences, for a more complete and transparent view of engagement and effectiveness

Reduced audience loss during the onboarding process due to improved audience mapping, increasing total media reach

Higher projected AQ and a significantly reduced gap between projected and actual AQ, for more accurate media planning

“We’re thrilled to give our life science and agency clients a uniquely integrated solution that combines Experian’s best-in-class consumer data and robust identity infrastructure with OptimizeRx’s patented, privacy-safe targeting methodology based on real-world healthcare data,” said Drew Teller, Director, Strategic Media Partnerships at OptimizeRx. “This collaboration enables brands to activate media against deterministic and data-driven Micro-Neighborhood® audiences with greater confidence in audience quality and improved measurability across all channels.”

“Together, we are strengthening how life science marketers onboard and activate third-party audiences at scale,” said Colleen Dawe, Vice President of Advertiser Partnerships at Experian. “By connecting OptimizeRx’s Micro-Neighborhood® audiences to Experian’s identity graph, we can reduce onboarding loss and support curation and measurement, delivering more addressable reach and the data for a more complete, privacy-forward view of campaign performance.”

About OptimizeRx Micro-Neighborhood® Audiences

OptimizeRx’s Micro-Neighborhood® audiences are privacy-compliant, hyper-local consumer audiences created using real-world, privacy-safe clinical and consumer data to build deterministic cohorts aligned to brand eligibility signals. Rather than broad or lookalike models, Micro-Neighborhood® audiences target at ZIP+9 level granularity across 35+ million U.S. micro-neighborhoods, enabling highly precise segmentation of patients and their providers. Micro-Neighborhood® audiences are portable across all major media channels and onboarders, so life science marketers can easily activate, manage, and report on omnichannel direct-to-consumer advertising.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that’s redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative, AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood® audiences to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and life science companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, or visit www.optimizerx.com.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,100 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

