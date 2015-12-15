OSS Announces New Partnership with Leading U.S. Defense Prime to Develop Enhanced Integrated Vision System for U.S. Army

Initial design and prototype order valued at approximately $1.2 million

Integration of OSS hardware into prime contractor system further validates OSS capabilities for next-generation 360-degree vision and sensor processing solutions

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced it has received an approximately $1.2 million pre-production order from a new U.S. defense prime contractor for the design, development, and delivery of ruggedized integrated compute and visualization systems for U.S. Army combat vehicles.

“This engagement with a new, top-tier U.S. defense prime contractor marks a meaningful milestone for OSS,” said Mike Knowles, President and CEO of OSS. “We believe integrating our hardware into a prime contractor’s system solution for Army combat vehicles validates the performance, ruggedization, and technical maturity of our platforms. It also strengthens our position to compete for, and win, larger production opportunities as the Army pursues next-generation vision, sensor distribution and sensor processing technologies across its fleet of manned and unmanned platforms.”

We believe the award represents a significant expansion of OSS’s participation in next-generation vision and sensor programs for the U.S. Army, by integrating OSS-designed hardware directly into a prime contractor’s system-level solution. This program builds on the Company’s existing development activities with the U.S. Army to help modernize ground vehicle situational awareness and digital sensor fusion architectures.

Under the terms of the order, OSS will deliver a GPU accelerated Video/Sensor Concentrator, an intelligent PCIe Switch, and a GPU accelerated Crew Computer packaged in a SWaP-optimized, fully rugged, passively cooled embedded chassis engineered for U.S. Army ground combat environments. These units process and disseminate real-time sensor and video data, providing a 360-degree operational view, supporting object recognition and target identification, and enabling crews to operate effectively in degraded or obscured visibility conditions.

OSS expects to deliver prototype units for field testing, following approximately three to six months of testing and integration with the prime customer’s solution. OSS’s hardware is designed to be deployed across a broad range of Army vehicles, including Stryker, Bradley, Abrams, and emerging manned and optionally manned platforms.

OSS’s hardware has been undergoing testing at the U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) in Warren, Michigan, which we believe continues to validate the Company’s rugged Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) and PCIe enabled compute architectures for future Army mobility, autonomy, and digital modernization initiatives.

“We are proud to advance the U.S. Army’s modernization priorities for vehicle survivability and mobility. OSS systems are purpose-built for rugged edge deployments, delivering dependable, real-time situational awareness under the most demanding conditions. This new partnership helps to reinforce our growing position in defense markets. While competitors work to bring TSN-enabled systems to market, OSS has already fielded both TSN and next-generation PCIe-enabled systems. We are extending our leading position as we deploy our solutions with another major prime contractor win. We believe this underscores the advantage of our high-speed PCIe switch fabric, which delivers ultra-low-latency performance beyond what traditional fabric connections can offer, capabilities that are critical for mission-critical government applications,” Mr. Knowles concluded.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding ‘edge’. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results, the fitness of TSN, PCIe and OSS’ products for ruggedized integrated compute and visualization systems for U.S. Army combat vehicles, actual revenue derived from current and expected development and purchase orders, our growth with this new U.S. prime customer, the performance reliability of the platform in certain conditions, and the timing of shipments and revenue. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

