Ourbit Accelerates Cross-Market Strategy with Commodities, Tokenised Stocks and Big Rewards

SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Driven by product innovation and the expansion of its trading ecosystem, Ourbit SuperCEX has recently rolled out a series of new features and market initiatives, further solidifying its global strategic layout to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

With the official launch of the Commodities Trading Carnival and a major upgrade to its highly anticipated Tokenised Stocks section—complemented by the interactive Fortune Wheel event—Ourbit is crafting a comprehensive investment ecosystem that blends professional trading with an engaging user experience.

Commodities Trading Carnival in Full Swing

As global demand for safe-haven assets continues to rise, Ourbit has seized the momentum by launching the “ Commodities Trading Carnival .” This event covers a wide array of mainstream commodity pairs, including Gold (XAUT/USDT), Silver (SILVER/USDT), and Crude Oil (USO/USDT).

To foster a competitive yet rewarding environment, Ourbit has introduced a tiered prize pool of up to 15,000 USDT, which unlocks as trading volume grows. Additionally, through task-based incentives, the platform offers futures bonuses to both active traders and new referrals. This synergy between macro-asset trading and competitive rewards significantly enriches the strategic toolkit available to crypto investors.

Investing Globally Without Barriers: The Rise of Tokenised Stocks

As an important aspect of Ourbit’s global product suite, the Tokenised Stocks section is rapidly becoming a vital gateway for users to access traditional financial assets. The platform allows users to trade price fluctuations of 7 magnificent stocks—such as Tesla (TSLAON/USDT), Apple (AAPLON/USDT), NVIDIA (NVDAON/USDT), and Amazon (AMZNON/USDT)—directly using USDT.

Building on this foundation, Ourbit has further expanded its Tokenised Stock Futures functionality. This addition provides users with more flexible trading instruments and risk management options, catering to a diverse range of investment preferences and strategic needs. This innovative model effectively breaks down geographical and account-opening barriers inherent in traditional stock markets, enabling 24/7 access to top-tier global companies and achieving a high-efficiency peg between crypto assets and premium equity value.

Fortune Wheel: Gold, Silver, and More Prizes

Parallel to its product upgrades, Ourbit has added a layer of excitement to daily trading with the Fortune Wheel event. By completing trading or asset-holding tasks, users earn chances to spin for various rewards, including Gold, Silver, $DOGE, and more.

Prioritising user experience and efficiency, Ourbit has streamlined its reward distribution: all prizes won via the Fortune Wheel are credited to user accounts in the form of equivalent USDT. This approach ensures that the redemption process remains fast, transparent, and accessible to users worldwide, regardless of local logistics constraints.

From the deep integration of commodities to the cross-market synergy of tokenised equities, and onto high-frequency user incentives, Ourbit is reshaping the trading landscape. By leveraging a diversified asset matrix and agile operational strategies, Ourbit continues to lower the barriers to entry for global financial markets, creating a truly inclusive investment experience.

About Ourbit

Ourbit is a new-generation cryptocurrency exchange that combines the best of centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) trading in a single seamless app. With just one account, users can switch instantly between spot, futures, and on-chain trading — One App, Trade Everything. Since its launch, Ourbit has rapidly risen to become one of the global Top 30 exchanges (CoinGecko & CoinMarketCap), serving as the go-to platform for memecoin lovers and active traders worldwide.

Ourbit Highlights

Zero-Fee Spot Trading – Designed to reduce trading costs.

– Designed to reduce trading costs. Fastest Listings in the Market – Designed to support early access to new tokens

– Designed to support early access to new tokens Best for Memecoins – Deep liquidity and the most comprehensive meme token pairs.

– Deep liquidity and the most comprehensive meme token pairs. Up to 400× Leverage – Futures trading with lightning-fast matching speed under 5ms.

– Futures trading with lightning-fast matching speed under 5ms. Global Reach – Trusted by over 1 million users across 100+ countries.

