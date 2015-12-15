Protex AI Celebrates Safety Achievement with Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems After 84% Reduction in At‑Risk Behaviors

Unbiased visibility and a faster path to behavior‑based safety

Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Protex AI today celebrated a safety achievement with Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix), a Tier 1 commercial vehicle supplier, following the successful deployment of its AI-powered behavior-based safety platform. Within just 60 days, Bendix reported dramatic improvements in safety performance and operational efficiency, reinforcing the value of consistent, data-driven insights on the factory floor.

The Impact at a Glance

84% reduction in targeted behaviors

Over 10 hours of labor productivity recovered per day

200+ hours saved monthly

“We’re on a continuous journey for zero injuries. Protex helps us prove what is working and focus where it matters.”

Ed Casper, Safety Director – Bendix CVS

The Challenge: Scaling Behavior‑Based Safety

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix), is a tier one commercial vehicle supplier with a clear goal: zero injuries for its more than 4,000 employees across North America. This isn’t just a slogan; it’s a culture built on Behavior-Based Safety (BBS), an approach that puts people first.

The BBS philosophy treats safety as a team sport. Instead of pointing fingers after a mistake, it’s about working together to spot roadblocks before they cause a problem. It’s a supportive process of observing, coaching, and clearing the path so that the safest way to do a job is also the most natural way.

But in a bustling 24/7 operation, consistency is a challenge. Safety walk-throughs are essential, but they may only temporarily change how people behave. Plus, a seasoned safety leader might spot a subtle risk that a newer team member misses. Bendix needed a way to get a standardized, supportive view across every single shift, which is why they turned to Protex AI.

The Solution: Unbiased, Consistent Visibility Across Shifts

Within the first thirty days, Protex AI’s event detection surfaced initial risks the team could act on right away. “That consistency immediately uncovered issues that we might not have seen otherwise,” said Ed Casper, Safety Director at Bendix.

“We’re building cultural programs to spot and address issues before they become injuries,” said Casper. “Using the data provided by Protex AI as a blueprint to help inform our safety approach, Bendix experienced an 84% reduction in targeted behaviors within 60 days of implementation. It’s like a shortcut to behavior-based safety.”

“Protex AI gives you a transparent picture of risk across your site. You can quickly identify what and where your needs are and take action. – Ed Casper, Safety Director – Bendix

Informed Coaching with Real-time Insights

BBS relies on coaching good habits in real time, but lean safety teams can’t be everywhere at once. Bendix needed impactful front-line coaching, without additional overhead for manual observation.

Protex AI’s impact

The Bendix team uses real-time insights from Protex AI to improve their coaching quality. Trend data focuses coaching on the behaviors driving the most risk. Anonymized video clips provide concrete examples and keep the tone collaborative. “It’s not about a single incident, and it’s not about finding fault; Protex AI shows us where to improve so we can fix things together. We can sit with a team and ask, “What can we do differently?” said Mary Wells, Regional EHS Manager.

“We use videos from Protex AI in our trainings to foster an open discussion about specific risks happening in our plant. They help management better understand what’s going on, so we know what kinds of corrective measures to put in place or even what processes need to be changed.” – Rebecca Maxwell, MS, HSE Manager – Bendix Bowling Green

Frontline Empowerment: A Supportive Approach

Reinforcing its goal to get employees home safely each day, Bendix recognizes that risks don’t come from bad intent. They can arise from normal production pressures and creative problem-solving to get the job done.

Protex AI’s impact

The safety team at Bendix is setting a positive bar: Protex AI provides a fair, visible standard that backs the right choices and strengthens culture without blame. Protex AI offers real‑time insights that amplify the frontline workers voice and help maintain safe processes; even during the busiest times. It turns at‑risk moments into coaching and system fixes, with supervisors and operators working from the same data. The result is an even stronger culture where people do great work and finish the day safe, with energy left for life at home.

“Our employees want to be safe. Protex AI reinforces our existing safety standards – the program helps to enhance practices that employees already embrace.” – Mary Wells, Regional EHS Manager, Bendix

Evidence that Accelerates Operational Decisions and ROI

During the first 30 days of implementation, Protex AI revealed an issue with an automated work cell that was repeatedly striking racks and generating frequent stoppages. Clean-up and maintenance interventions were tying up people and slowing output, but the true impact was hard to quantify.

Protex AI’s impact

Protex AI quantified the frequency of the issue, giving the team a defensible baseline for lost labor productivity from clean-up: over 10 hours per day. With objective evidence in hand, the safety team justified a permanent fix. Resources shifted from reactive resets to preventive work that improved uptime and recovered an estimated 226 labor hours monthly.

“Protex AI helped us capture real data. It provided the team with the hard evidence needed to justify meaningful, sustainable change.” – Mary Wells, Regional EHS Manager, Bendix

Looking Ahead

The Bendix team is scaling Protex AI across key assembly lines and zones. Their aim is simple: helping to keep people safer and operations smoother with shared, consistent evidence. The business will apply movement insights to redesign routes, reduce congestion, and cut unplanned stops, while incorporating evidence‑based coaching in every shift. The result: fewer risky events, higher throughput, and evidence-based ROI.

“We’re turning evidence into everyday wins: safer people, smoother operations, and measurable time back on the floor.” – Ed Casper, Safety Director – Bendix

See full case study here.

About Protex AI

At Protex AI, we’re building a safer, smarter industrial workplace with an intelligent operating system that redefines how facilities operate. Our AI-powered technology is enabling businesses to gain greater visibility of unsafe behaviours in their facilities. The privacy-preserving platform plugs into existing CCTV infrastructure and uses its computer vision technologies to capture unsafe events autonomously in settings such as warehouses and manufacturing facilities.

Press Inquiries

Dave Rowland

dave.rowland [at] protex.ai

50 Milk Street

16th Floor

Boston

MA 02109

United States