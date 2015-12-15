Quick Custom Intelligence Launches QCI Host Nimble Edition at ICE Barcelona 2026, Bringing Proven Player Development to Europe and Beyond

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) will debut QCI Host Nimble Edition, a tool for player development, at ICE Barcelona 2026 (January 19–21). A streamlined, entry-level solution built on the QCI Platform, QCI Host Nimble Edition is designed for table-game-focused casinos across Europe and Asia, providing an accessible path to structured, revenue-driving player development.

“Customizing a solution that supports our host team and their day-to-day performance was an important factor in selecting QCI. Their tool helps our CRM efforts from beginning to end by identifying qualified players, managing daily workflow, understanding worth and reinvestment, and reporting player performance’s overall view and progress. QCI allows us to hold our hosts accountable for driving results,” said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati.

Designed for markets where table data has traditionally been limited or fragmented, QCI Host Nimble Edition gives operators a faster, more affordable way to launch effective player development programs. The solution combines purpose-built technology, hands-on consulting, and operational support — making structured, revenue-driving player engagement accessible to more properties across Europe and Asia.

“Player development doesn’t fail because of a lack of data, it fails because operators lack practical tools and operational support,” said Andrew Cardno, CTO and Co-Founder of Quick Custom Intelligence. “QCI Host Nimble Edition gives European and Asian operators a realistic way to start and a clear path to scale.”

Unlike traditional platforms focused on reporting and dashboards, QCI Host Nimble Edition is built for execution, supporting VIP guest management, host workflows, and relationship-driven engagement. It can be deployed as a standalone solution or as an entry point into QCI’s broader platform.

ICE Barcelona attendees are invited to visit QCI at booth 3X40 for live demonstrations and conversations on building effective player development programs for table-game-focused markets.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/ .

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data tooling. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s-level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

