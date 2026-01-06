Rent with Clara Launches Multi-Layer Bank Verification to Combat Rising Rental Application Fraud

Independent landlords gain enterprise-level fraud protection as the platform adds real-time income validation to its comprehensive screening suite.

Austin, Texas, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rent with Clara, the renter-first tenant screening platform built for independent landlords, today announced the launch of bank connection verification, a real-time income validation feature that addresses the growing threat of rental application fraud.

With nearly 6.4% of rental applications containing fraudulent information and eviction costs ranging from $1,500 to $10,000+, the new feature provides DIY landlords managing 5-10 units with the same fraud-prevention capabilities previously available only to large property management companies.

Income misrepresentation (fake or doctored pay stubs/employment docs) remains the most common application manipulation tactic, yet many screening tools designed for independent landlords still rely on outdated, single-layer verification methods. As bad actors leverage AI and dark web marketplaces to refine fraud tactics monthly, the gap between evolving threats and available protection tools continues to widen, leaving small-scale landlords particularly vulnerable.

“Independent landlords shouldn’t have to choose between affordable screening and comprehensive fraud protection,” said Taylor Wilson, Founder of Rent with Clara. “Our new bank connection verification gives independent property owners the same multi-layer defense that enterprise management companies use, without the complexity or enterprise pricing. We’re leveling the playing field.”

Real-Time Validation Catches What Traditional Methods Miss

Clara’s bank connection verification works alongside existing payroll-based income verification, identity verification with selfie authentication, and comprehensive credit, background, eviction, and judgment reports. This multi-layer approach makes income manipulation significantly harder while capturing legitimate income sources that traditional payroll verification can miss, including gig work, side hustles, and passive income streams.

The integrated platform eliminates the need for landlords to cobble together multiple vendor solutions, reducing decision fatigue and closing security gaps that emerge when using disconnected tools.

Transparency That Accelerates Approvals

Renters using Clara’s platform gain complete visibility into what information landlords will see before submission. This transparency enables applicants to correct errors proactively and present their full financial capability—showcasing multiple income streams that demonstrate true rental affordability.

“Renters want and deserve clarity in the leasing process,” Wilson added. “Our transparency-first approach builds trust, accelerates approvals, and reduces the back-and-forth delays that frustrate both landlords and applicants.”

Built for Today’s Rental Economy

The launch comes at a time when renters increasingly rely on diversified income sources, making comprehensive verification more critical than ever. Clara’s platform is specifically designed for independent landlords who need thorough protection without enterprise complexity.

The comprehensive screening service is free for landlords, with renters paying a one-time $49 fee for their reusable rental passport.

About Rent with Clara

Rent with Clara is a PropTech platform that brings trust, speed, and security to the rental process through fraud-proof tenant screening and renter-controlled data. Built by Clara Technologies in Austin, TX, the platform is designed to serve landlords, agents, and renters with verified information they can rely on—without the friction of outdated paperwork or opaque decision-making.

