Restb.ai debuts industry’s first computer vision solutions to simplify UAD 3.6 appraisals ahead of 2026 mandate

Move advances appraisal modernization, helping lenders, AMCs and appraisers prepare for stricter property data rules, speed up review workflows

Nathan Brannen | Restb.ai Nathan Brannen, Chief Product Officer at Restb.ai.

Tony Pistilli | Restb.ai Tony Pistilli, President, Valuations at Restb.ai

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Restb.ai , the leader in AI-powered real estate computer vision, today announced the release of a new API called Feature UAD. It’s the industry’s first visual insights solution is purpose-built to help the mortgage and appraisal industries comply with the sweeping new data standards in the Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) 3.6, coming in 2026.

By using AI to extract property details like features, condition, and damage directly from photos, Restb.ai’s technology helps fill out the redesigned appraisal reports faster and more accurately. The insights are structured to match the new Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) 3.6 format. They can support more than 100 automated review checks, reducing manual work and compliance risk for lenders, AMCs, and software platforms.

“Our AI solution has a primary goal: to help every link in the appraisal chain speak UAD 3.6 fluently,” said Nathan Brannen, Chief Product Officer at Restb.ai. “Whether it’s automatically identifying features, evaluating interior and exterior condition separately, or detecting damages by severity and location, our outputs map to the new UAD format so clients can pre-fill appraisals, automate rules, and support reviewers without adding manual work or ambiguity.”

The new format brings a dramatic increase in data requirements, including photo-level insights, separate condition and quality scores for both interiors and exteriors, and greater consistency in how property characteristics are reported. Restb.ai’s AI models are trained to extract hundreds of data points from real estate and inspection photos, which are then structured to match UAD 3.6’s field-level syntax and definitions.

The new Restb.ai solution includes detailed implementation guides and is already being used to configure more than 100 customizable rule validations for appraisal platforms and review tools.

Tony Pistilli, President, Valuations at Restb.ai, explained that while the solution does not generate a UAD 3.6 appraisal or create XML files, it embeds computer vision intelligence directly into the systems that support appraisers and reviewers, enabling faster and more consistent decision-making.

“Even if 90 percent of the industry is ready, the 10 percent can bring the whole system to a halt,” said Pistilli. “UAD 3.6 is like a strand of holiday lights: every stakeholder must be ready, or nothing works. Our solution helps remove the friction by equipping platforms and professionals with the data clarity they’ll need to keep the lights on.”

The UAD 3.6 and redesigned Uniform Residential Appraisal Report (URAR) will be required for all conventional loans submitted to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac starting next year, set for November 2, 2026. Limited production began in November 2025. As part of this transition, lenders, AMCs, and appraisal tech vendors are upgrading their systems and retraining their networks to support the new format.

Restb.ai’s recent white paper on the impact of condition and quality for appraisal accuracy highlights potential risks in the rollout, including inconsistent scoring practices that could be amplified under the new reporting rules. By delivering objective, photo-based condition and quality assessments – separately for interior and exterior – Restb.ai offers a scalable way to improve appraisal quality, reduce revision requests, and modernize workflows without sacrificing human expertise.

“This is about enabling, not replacing, appraisers,” Pistilli added. “We’re providing tools that allow appraisers to create more powerful data-driven, consistent, and reviewable reports. UAD 3.6 is a massive change, but with the right technology, it doesn’t have to be a painful one.”

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai , the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry’s top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale, empowering real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Its proprietary artificial intelligence technology transforms property imagery into actionable insights, helping clients unlock new value from visual data and providing deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

Media Contacts:

Restb.ai

Kevin Hawkins 1+ (206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com or

Maya Makarem

maya@restb.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/112fb1b8-a232-4567-b900-4f570d6114be

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dcfa1b0-8f54-4aed-953f-72f1ee0b45b8