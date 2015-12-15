Rigetti Computing Provides Update on 108-Qubit System

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that it is revising its roadmap and adjusting the date for general availability of its 108-qubit quantum computing system, Cepheus™-1-108Q. Cepheus-1-108Q is now expected to reach general availability around the end of the first quarter of 2026.

“While we are making strong progress with Cepheus-1-108Q, we are taking more time to test and optimize the system to ensure the performance is up to our standards,” says Rigetti CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni. “We have a clear understanding of what we need to do to achieve 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity, and are well on our way. Building higher qubit count systems can uncover new challenges. We encountered complexities with our tunable couplers and have decided to run another iteration of our chip to further optimize the system and improve fidelity.”

“We continue to improve our system performance, achieving a median two-qubit gate fidelity of 99% on our 108-qubit system, 99.7% on our 9-qubit system, and 99.6% on our 36-qubit system. This underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest performing systems for our partners and customers.”

Cepheus-1-108Q is based on twelve 9-qubit chiplets and leverages Rigetti’s proprietary modular chip architecture. The system will be Rigetti’s highest qubit count system to date and the industry’s largest modular quantum computing system.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. Rigetti quantum computers are based on superconducting qubits, which are widely believed to be the leading qubit modality given their maturity, clear path to scaling, and fast gate speeds. Current Rigetti quantum computing systems achieve gate speeds of 50-70ns, which is about 1,000 times faster than other modalities such as ion traps and neutral atoms.

The Company operates quantum computers over the cloud through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, enabling global enterprise, government, and research clients to pursue R&D. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing.

Rigetti sells on-premises 9-108 qubit quantum computing systems, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera QPU supports a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer’s existing cryogenic and control systems.

Rigetti developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Leveraging this proprietary technology, Rigetti deployed the industry’s largest multi-chip quantum computer in 2025 with Cepheus-1-36Q, based on four 9-qubit chiplets tiled together. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/ .

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

