Simply Social Media LLC, a leading provider of tailored marketing strategies, expands its services to offer comprehensive digital marketing campaigns aimed at empowering small businesses to thrive in the evolving online marketplace.

Northville, Michigan–(Newsfile Corp. – January 4, 2026) – New Digital Marketing Services Tailored to Small Businesses. Simply Social Media LLC, led by founder Julie Ann Van Ameyde, is proud to announce the expansion of its service offerings to include full-scale digital marketing campaigns designed specifically for small businesses. This strategic move aims to help small businesses navigate the complexities of online marketing, increase their visibility, and achieve sustainable growth.





Simply Social Media LLC Announces Expansion of Services to Include Comprehensive Digital Marketing Campaigns for Small Businesses



For over 25 years, Julie Ann Van Ameyde has been providing personalized marketing solutions to businesses, from social media management to public relations. Since founding Simply Social Media LLC in 2008, Julie’s unique approach has focused on crafting individualized strategies for each client. Now, the company is extending its expertise to small businesses that need a comprehensive, cost-effective solution to build their online presence.

“We’ve seen the challenges that small businesses face in today’s digital-first world,” says Julie Ann Van Ameyde, Founder and CEO of Simply Social Media LLC. “With the expansion of our services, we’re giving them the tools they need to compete in the digital space, without the need for large corporate budgets.”

Strategic Approach to Digital Marketing Success

Simply Social Media LLC’s expanded service offering includes full-scale digital marketing campaigns, which incorporate everything from search engine marketing (SEM) and email marketing to pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and content creation. The boutique agency’s personalized approach ensures that each campaign is tailored to the specific needs of the client, optimizing their digital strategy for maximum impact.

Julie explains, “We’re not just offering generic digital marketing services; we’re building campaigns that work hand-in-hand with each business’s goals. From social media management to public relations, we create an integrated marketing strategy that delivers real results.”

Driving Impact for Small Businesses

Simply Social Media LLC’s approach is designed to generate measurable results. The agency’s new services are ideal for small businesses looking to grow their online presence, improve customer engagement, and drive conversions. By focusing on highly personalized, tailored strategies, Simply Social Media LLC intends that each client’s marketing budget is used effectively to create long-term success.





“Small businesses need solutions that are both practical and scalable,” says Julie. “Our customized digital marketing campaigns help these businesses grow sustainably while staying within budget.”

About Simply Social Media LLC

Founded in 2008 by Julie Ann Van Ameyde, Simply Social Media LLC offers personalized marketing strategies, social media management, public relations, and now, comprehensive digital marketing services. The agency’s mission is to provide small businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive online environment. Simply Social Media LLC focuses on delivering tailored, results-driven solutions that align with the unique goals and budgets of each client.

For more information, visit www.simplysocialmedia.com.

Media Contact

