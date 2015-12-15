Stop the “Manual Firefighting” – AutoScheduler.AI to Debut Real-Time Warehouse Decision Agent at Manifest 2026

See the technology that helped a Global CPG Company drive a 35% increase in throughput without adding new labor or equipment

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AutoScheduler.AI, a leader in AI-based decision orchestration, announced today it will showcase its Warehouse Decision Agent at Manifest 2026 in Booth 1373. As global supply chains face increasing volatility, AutoScheduler is helping facilities move from reactive, static planning to continuous, real-time execution.

Proven Impact: Global CPG Organization Success Story

While many AI tools remain theoretical, AutoScheduler.AI arrives at Manifest with proven enterprise results. Visitors to the booth will see how the technology helped a Global CPG achieve:

30–35% increases in pallet moves and higher product picks per hour.

Significant throughput gains without increasing labor or equipment.

The ability to align people, systems, and automation inside the four walls of the warehouse.

Solving the “Decision Gap”

The Warehouse Decision Agent acts as an intelligent layer on top of existing WMS, labor, and yard systems. It constantly evaluates changing conditions, such as labor availability, dock congestion, and order urgency to recommend and execute the “next best action” in real-time.

“Warehouses don’t struggle because they lack data or automation; they struggle because decisions can’t keep up with the pace of change,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “Our Warehouse Decision Agent closes that gap by helping teams make better decisions faster, without replacing the systems or people they already rely on.”

Meet the Team at Manifest

Manifest attendees can meet with AutoScheduler executives and the company’s new VP of Sales, Jon Veschio. Veschio, formerly of Lucas Systems, joins the team with decades of experience helping distribution centers solve real-world operational hurdles.

Visit Booth 1373 to see how AutoScheduler.AI:

Eliminates manual firefighting by creating faster responses to daily variability.

Increases decision velocity to compress the gap between disruption and response.

Augments human expertise by handling complex trade-offs so planners can focus on leadership and execution.

Schedule a Meeting: To see a live demonstration at Manifest of how AutoScheduler.AI unifies the value chain, visit: https://info.autoscheduler.ai/visit-autoscheduler.ai-at-manifest2026.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers supply chains with its Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that runs your warehouse. It integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI.

