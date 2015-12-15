Streetline Expands AI-Powered Smart Truck Parking Availability System to I-5 Corridor in the State of Washington

Expanded multi-site, multi-corridor deployment enhances freight mobility for west coast ports and trucking corridors from California I-10 to Washington I-5

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Streetline, a leader in intelligent transportation systems, announced the deployment of its advanced Truck Parking Information Management System (TPIMS) and ParkerTruck mobile application in cooperation with the Washington State Department of Transportation along Interstate 5 in the state of Washington, one of the nation’s busiest freight arteries.

Streetline’s TPIMS and ParkerTruck mobile app helps the state provide truck drivers with real-time and predictive information about parking space availability along the interstate.

Streetline’s technology provides real-time parking availability forecasts to help truck drivers identify their parking options up to four hours before they reach the location. This helps ensure that drivers can reliably locate safe parking and that the state’s rest areas are optimized to full capacity.

The WSDOT TPIMS along I-5 builds on Streetline’s recent similar TPAS deployment along I-10 in California and Arizona, part of a multistate I-10 corridor project.

Streetline’s turnkey TPIMS system uses AI-enabled cameras and machine learning to continuously monitor truck entries and exits, calculate occupancy in real time, and share availability data through digital highway signs, a 511-traveler information system, and the mobile app. This technology helps drivers plan safe rest stops, reduces illegal shoulder parking, and cuts unnecessary idling.

“Every truck driver knows the daily stress of exhausting their operating hours and finding a safe place to park. Streetline’s system along the I-5 is a clear game changer,” said Bill Aboudi, President of AB Trucking, a west coast freight carrier praising the I-5 TPIMS initiative. “It gives peace of mind and helps carriers operate more efficiently while keeping our drivers safe. This is exactly the kind of smart investment states need to support the supply chain.”

“The I-5 corridor is the backbone of West Coast freight movement,” said Taso Zografos, CEO of Streetline. “Our mission is to accelerate the deployment of advanced technology to help truck drivers smartly find parking easier and make our freight corridors more efficient and resilient. We have a lot of interest from private equity firms who see the value in smart parking and enabling the safe and secure movement of goods and services across the U.S.”

About Streetline

Streetline is a provider of smart infrastructure solutions serving parking environments, fleet transport, and commercial enterprises to address complex transportation challenges in new ways. Turnkey solutions leverage AI-based video platforms and include Smart Parking Solutions, Fleet and Truck Parking Solutions, Data Analytics and Management Tools, Infrastructure-Less Sensing, and Consulting. Streetline helps drive down operating costs while delivering enhanced visibility, efficiency, and safety. Learn more at www.streetline.com.

Contact:

Tony Eigen – VP Corporate Communications

Email: tony.eigen@streetline.com

Phone: (508) 517-7326

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a08756bd-5f7c-4440-a030-33a4b6b8ea60