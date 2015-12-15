Streetline Launches First-of-Its-Kind Public-Private Partnership Smart Truck Parking Deployments for States Nationwide

The P3 approach provides states with a risk-free, zero-cost, pathway to innovation adoption based on proven performance and results

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Streetline, a leader in smart mobility and intelligent transportation solutions, today announced the launch of the nation’s first Public-Private Partnership (P3) model for Truck Parking Information Management Systems (TPIMS) and Truck Parking Availability Systems (TPAS), giving State Government Departments of Transportations (DOTs) a fast, risk-free path to deploy smart truck parking technology with no upfront cost.

Streetline is now soliciting partners for these new trials.

Through this innovative P3 approach, Streetline will design, deploy, operate, and validate smart truck parking solutions at zero fee for an initial evaluation period, allowing states to gain hands on experience with real-world performance before making long-term investment decisions. At the conclusion of the pilot, agencies may elect to adopt the system permanently, based on verified outcomes, or walk away with no financial obligation.

“States have been asking for a way to move faster on truck parking solutions without increasing budget pressure or procurement risk,” said Taso Zografos, CEO of Streetline. “This low risk P3 model changes the equation. It allows agencies to demonstrate value first—using real data, real drivers, and real results—before committing taxpayer dollars.”

A New Model for Accelerating Smart Truck Parking

Streetline’s P3 TPIMS/TPAS deployments address one of the most pressing challenges in freight mobility today: the nationwide shortage of safe, reliable truck parking capacity and the lack of real-time information for drivers to locate it when and where they need it.

By combining AI-powered detection, cloud-based analytics, and seamless integration with existing state DOT infrastructure, the Streetline turnkey platform delivers:

Real-time, per-space availability using camera-based AI and machine learning

Predictive analytics to improve trip planning and greatly reduce parking search time

Improved safety and compliance, supporting hours-of-service requirements

Scalable, technology-agnostic architecture that integrates with DMS, 511 systems, and third-party mobility platforms

Validated performance metrics that agencies can independently verify

Unlike traditional procurements that require full funding before performance is proven, Streetline’s P3 model removes financial and operational barriers—accelerating deployment while protecting public interests.

A Win for States. A Win for Trucking. A Win for Safety.

For state DOTs and MPOs, the P3 approach delivers immediate value:

No upfront capital expenditure

No long procurement cycles

No risk of being locked into unproven technology

For the trucking industry, it means faster access to smarter, safer parking, reducing fatigue, congestion, and wasted time while improving quality of life for its drivers.

Invitation to Partner

Streetline is now inviting state Departments of Transportation, freight offices, and transportation planning agencies to participate in the first wave of P3 TPIMS/TPAS deployments nationwide. Early partner states will have the opportunity to shape best practices and establish a new national benchmark for smart truck parking implementation.

Agencies interested in exploring a no-fee, performance-based deployment are encouraged to contact Streetline to discuss pilot opportunities. Details below.

