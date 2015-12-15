SuperBuzz Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 2, 2026) – SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) (“SuperBuzz” or the “Company“), an AI-driven SaaS platform empowering websites to boost revenues without increasing their advertising budgets, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered financing of up to $600,000 (the “Financing“).

The Company intends to issue units (the “Units“) at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $600,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant“). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The net proceeds from the Financing will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Management expects to close the Financing within the next sixty days. The Company may increase the size of the Financing subject to TSXV acceptance. The securities to be issued under the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Financing is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is an AI company specialising in marketing-technology solutions. Its SaaS platform uses natural-language processing and machine learning to automate content-creation, campaign-management and traffic-generation, helping marketers increase engagement and conversion with less manual effort.

Additional information in respect of the Company’s business is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For Additional Information, Contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may“, “should“, “anticipate“, “expect“, “potential“, “believe“, “intend” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the proposed Financing, including the intended use of proceeds; the pricing, size and structure of the Financing; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the Financing, including acceptance by the Exchange; and the Company’s business objectives and milestones.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events; there will continue to be a demand, and market opportunity, for the Company’s product offerings; and the Company will be able to obtain the financing required in order to develop and continue its business and operations.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company’s inability to complete the Financing on the terms described or at all; the availability of exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements; the Company’s inability to obtain Exchange acceptance for the Financing; market conditions and investor demand for the Company’s securities; and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279395