Talkdesk introduces Commerce Orchestration powered by Customer Experience Automation and announces Consumer Goods Experience Cloud ahead of NRF 2026

Industry-specific cloud platforms bring proactive, orchestrated agentic AI to every commerce moment

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talkdesk®, Inc. today introduced Customer Experience Automation (CXA) -powered Commerce Orchestration and announced a new Talkdesk Consumer Goods Experience Cloud™ . Commerce Orchestration will be showcased at NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show , where Talkdesk will demonstrate how agentic AI is reimagining conversational commerce across the end-to-end consumer journey.

Advancing Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud™ with CXA-Powered Commerce Orchestration

Commerce Orchestration turns every dialogue into a revenue opportunity. It leverages natural language to guide shoppers from discovery to purchase and loyalty, fulfilling the long-promised vision of conversational commerce. CXA orchestrates a multi-agent flow to manage end-to-end customer conversations, rather than relying on handoffs across chatbots, agents, and systems. AI agents guide shoppers through product discovery, deliver real-time product or bundle recommendations, and drive cross-sell and upsell opportunities within the conversation flow. CXA also recovers abandoned carts, including detecting abandonment signals and proactively re-engaging shoppers, supports conversational checkout, and automates post-purchase engagement, while seamlessly involving human agents for high-value, complex interactions.

By intelligently automating these high-impact use cases at scale, retailers achieve higher conversion rates, higher average order value, stronger entry into emerging AI channels, and more consistent customer experiences.

Talkdesk is transforming customer experience for retailers around the world. Talkdesk has empowered Rocky Brands to evolve its customer experience strategy from reactive support to proactive, AI-driven engagement. CXA has been critical, with chatbots handling 40% of interactions and helping keep the abandonment rate below 10%, even during peak demand. Agent-facing tools, such as real-time access to FAQ resources, have driven operational efficiencies by reducing Average Handle Time (AHT), After-Call Work, and agent onboarding time, while also improving employee retention. Talkdesk has enabled Rocky Brands to scale service delivery, improve key performance metrics, and elevate the overall customer experience.

Talkdesk Consumer Goods Experience Cloud

The Talkdesk Consumer Goods Experience Cloud is a new, purpose-built platform for brand manufacturers, consumer packaged goods (CPG), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and distributors operating across direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B) models. It unifies customer, partner, consumer end-user, and operational interactions into a single, automated experience layer that supports both inbound and proactive outbound engagement to resolve issues faster while protecting and growing revenue.

The platform streamlines high-volume sales and service workflows, including orders, repairs, replenishment, invoicing, and delivery exceptions, reducing friction for customers and partners alike. Powered by CXA, AI agents not only respond to inbound inquiries but also initiate outbound engagement, including supporting recall and compliance communications, and enable AI-assisted human outreach for B2B sales and account growth. Additionally, commerce-friendly tools enable businesses to maintain direct relationships with end-user consumers, delivering timely, personalized engagement that builds trust.

“Retailers and consumer goods brands are overwhelmed with AI tools, but what they really need is commerce orchestration,” said Michael Klein, head of retail, travel & hospitality product marketing at Talkdesk. “With Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation at the core, we’re moving beyond isolated interactions to coordinated, end-to-end conversations. The latest Retail Experience Cloud innovations and new Consumer Goods Experience Cloud show how agentic AI can glean comprehensive, real-time context, automate complexity, and deliver exceptional commerce experiences at scale, turning customer service into a growth engine.”

Powered by Talkdesk CXA, Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud and Talkdesk Consumer Goods Experience Cloud platforms reflect a shift from isolated AI features to orchestrated, outcome-driven experiences. At the core is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which brings together data from commerce, customer relationship management (CRM), Product Information Management (PIM), inventory, fulfillment, and customer systems to create real-time context for every interaction. CXA uses this intelligence to coordinate a team of specialized AI agents across business disciplines, systems, channels, and workflows that automate complex commerce and customer service interactions.

With a focus on proactive, outbound engagement from first intent through post-purchase, AI agents initiate conversations, whether it’s making a product recommendation to a consumer, notifying partners of delivery issues, or managing replenishment or recall communications – handling discovery, transactions, support, and follow-up as one continuous, orchestrated journey .

Talkdesk at NRF 2026

Talkdesk will showcase the enhanced Retail Experience Cloud at NRF 2026, January 11–13, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Attendees can visit the Talkdesk booth #4142 to see live demos and meet product leaders.

Talkdesk will host a Big Idea session, “From Reactive to Proactive: How Rocky Brands Scaled Omnichannel Support with AI,” on January 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. EST (Expo Level 1, Stage 1). The session features Michael Klein, head of retail, travel & hospitality product marketing at Talkdesk, and Amy Williams, vice president of global customer experience at Rocky Brands, highlighting how AI automation helped scale omnichannel support and reduce abandonment across multiple brands.

