The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache Geode® 2.0

Wilmington, DE, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced the availability of Apache Geode® 2.0. Geode 2.0 represents one of the most significant modernization efforts in the Apache Geode project’s history, delivering comprehensive upgrades across the Java platform, build system, enterprise APIs, and core framework integrations.

Apache Geode is a distributed, in-memory data management platform that provides low-latency, scalable, and fault-tolerant data access for high-performance applications. It is widely used to power real-time systems that require consistent data access across clustered and geographically distributed environments. Geode 2.0 modernizes the platform to align with current enterprise Java standards. The release upgrades the runtime to Java 17, transitions the project to Jakarta EE 10, and updates the build system to Gradle 7, ensuring long-term support, security updates, and compatibility with modern application servers and frameworks.

“This release is more than an upgrade—it is a full-scale transformation of Apache Geode,” said Jinwoo Hwang, Lead Developer, Project Lead, and Release Manager for Apache Geode. “Apache Geode 2.0 aligns the project with today’s Java enterprise ecosystem, restores ongoing security support, and positions the platform for long-term sustainability.”

Key highlights of Geode 2.0 include:

Major framework upgrades : Spring Framework 6, Spring Security 6, and Spring Shell 3

: Spring Framework 6, Spring Security 6, and Spring Shell 3 Updated integrations : Apache HttpComponents 5, Apache Lucene 9, Eclipse Jetty 12, and Apache Tomcat 10+

: Apache HttpComponents 5, Apache Lucene 9, Eclipse Jetty 12, and Apache Tomcat 10+ Modern runtime compatibility : Supports current servlet containers and modern security and HTTP standards

: Supports current servlet containers and modern security and HTTP standards Improved management experience : Fully modernized command-line and management tooling

: Fully modernized command-line and management tooling Significant security enhancements : Fixes numerous critical, high-, and medium-severity vulnerabilities

: Fixes numerous critical, high-, and medium-severity vulnerabilities Enterprise readiness: Stronger overall security posture to support continued enterprise deployments

For more information about Apache Geode, including documentation, downloads, and ways to get involved, please visit https://geode.apache.org and https://github.com/apache/geode .

