‘The Track2AI Podcast’—Powered by Chetu—Offers Practical AI Insights for Business Leaders

New Weekly Podcast Explores Real-World AI Adoption and Digital Transformation Solutions

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Track2AI Podcast, powered by Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, will launch on Wednesday, Jan. 28, for business leaders and technology decision-makers.

Hosted by Leonard Goffe, Analyst Relations Specialist at Chetu and avid tech enthusiast, The Track2AI Podcast will unpack how today’s most insightful AI and technology solutions are reshaping modern companies, regardless of the industry or organization size.

The first episode will feature Anshu Raj, AI expert and Director of Operations at Chetu, who will discuss AI implementation best practices that business leaders can follow and pitfalls they should avoid.

In future episodes, the weekly interview-style show will feature conversations with industry experts and technologists who break down complex, real-world AI challenges and highlight the strategies that actually work. From AI integration and digital transformation best practices to cybersecurity, scalability, and predictive analytics, listeners will gain the clarity they need to make more informed technology decisions for their company.

“Talking about technology isn’t enough anymore,” Goffe said. “Organizational leaders need to understand how AI and emerging technologies are leveraged to drive meaningful change and deliver measurable ROI in a competitive economy. That’s what we’re trying to showcase on our new podcast.”

The Track2AI Podcast is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Amazon Music.

For more information, visit www.track2aipodcast.com, or go directly to the show’s YouTube Channel.

About The Track2AI Podcast

The Track2AI Podcast, powered by Chetu, is a brand-new show designed to help business leaders and their teams tackle AI challenges that are holding them back. Host Leonard Goffe talks with experts across all industries about the platforms, products, and trends reshaping modern-day businesses. Visit www.track2aipodcast.com or email podcast@chetu.com for guest inquiries.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a57bd29-281f-4b43-b245-687c61861322