The Ultimate Winter Escape is Back: $5 Tuesdays are on at Cineplex

Get a $5 General Admission Movie Ticket and $5 Small Popcorn Every Tuesday from January 20 to February 24

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: CGX) – Starting January 20, Cineplex’s $5 Tuesdays return for a limited time, running through February 24, 2026, giving Canadians a reason to turn a winter weeknight into a memorable night out.

With a general admission movie ticket and a small bag of popcorn for just $5 each, plus tax, guests can enjoy great savings, escape the cold and share in the best way to watch a movie, surrounded by fellow movie lovers. Create the perfect setting for date night with popcorn and a movie for two for just $20, (in-theatre price). A family of four can bring the whole crew for just $40 (in-theatre price), and no one will have to fight over sharing their popcorn. Tickets can be purchased in-theatre or online. Online general admission ticket purchases are priced up to $6.50 each, plus tax, which includes an online booking fee of up to $1.50, plus tax. Offer does not apply to tickets purchased before January 14.

Six weeks of savings gives guests six chances to rewatch a recent favourite, discover a new favourite or try something new. Guests can take movie nights to the next level by upgrading to one of Cineplex’s premium experiences, like UltraAVX or VIP, with payment of an additional surcharge per ticket.

Scene+ members save even more with an additional 10 per cent off Tuesday tickets, a reduced online booking fee of $1.00, plus tax and the opportunity to earn points on every purchase. An entertainment lover’s dream, points can be redeemed for movie tickets and crave-worthy snacks and drinks. Learn more and join Scene+ for free at sceneplus.ca.

To purchase a $5 Tuesday ticket or learn more, visit cineplex.com/tuesdays.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 171 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada’s largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada’s favourite destination for ‘Eats & Entertainment’ (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media or CDM), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada’s largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

