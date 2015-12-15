VelocityEHS Strengthens AI Innovation Leadership with New U.S. Patent

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS®, the global leader in EHS software solutions and a pioneer in practical AI for workplace safety, today announced it has been granted a U.S. patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its Vision-Based, Three-Dimensional Human Pose Estimation System and Method for Ergonomics, enabling more accurate assessment of musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) risk.

MSDs are the leading cause of workplace injuries, affecting 1.5 million workers and costing employers $18 billion annually. The patent formally recognizes technology introduced in 2024 as part of Velocity’s 3D Motion Capture Industrial Ergonomics Solution, reinforcing the company’s commitment to scientifically grounded, real-world AI that helps organizations better understand risk patterns and improve worker safety outcomes. Velocity’s ergonomics customers regularly report reductions of 50% to 97% in recordable injuries.

“Velocity is redefining and transforming the way technology supports worker safety and risk prevention,” says Dr. Julia Penfield, Senior Vice President and Chief AI Officer, VelocityEHS. “By enabling machines to interpret human movement in three dimensions, we are establishing a strong foundation for more accurate, scalable, and practical risk-aware tools.”

This innovation is part of VelocityAI, Velocity’s broader investment in a growing portfolio of practical, human-centered AI and machine learning innovations. Built by experts and trained on real EHS problems, VelocityAI is the intelligence, and human thinking, behind the company’s AI capabilities. That intelligence powers Vēlo, the personified, embedded assistant within the Accelerate® Platform, delivering trusted, in-the-flow guidance that helps organizations predict and prevent risk and elevate EHS outcomes.

Developed by Velocity’s AI research team, the newly patented technology uses standard video to accurately interpret how a worker moves in three dimensions. This approach helps organizations assess ergonomics-related injury risk more consistently and at scale, while reducing reliance on time-intensive manual observation, data quality issues, and minimizing issues related to camera perspective.

The work is further strengthened through ongoing collaboration with leading universities, ensuring Velocity’s AI research remains grounded in peer-reviewed science and real-world application.

Additional AI-driven innovations include:

Safety Solution

Incident Management: AI PSIF Insights, AI Description Analyzer, AI Hazard Analyzer, AI Root Cause Identifier, and AI Corrective Action Advisor

Operational Risk Solution

Job Safety Analysis: AI Description Analyzer, AI Hazard Analyzer, and AI Control Recommendations

Contractor Safety & Permit to Work

AI- COI & OSHA log review and assessment

“Our AI team’s work directly powers solutions that help organizations operate more safely and efficiently,” said Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS. “This patent validates the depth of our innovation and supports our continued investment in AI-driven capabilities planned for this year and beyond.”

VelocityEHS will be launching its next AI-enhanced capability in its Industrial Ergonomics Solution this year.

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over ten million workers worldwide, our Accelerate® Platform delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, and with standalone solutions Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the deepest bench of certified experts, from PhD AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight.

Recognized as a 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader and SOC 2 Type II attested, we help companies outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at www.EHS.com.

