Vitruvi Expands its Platform with Purpose-Built Solutions that Accelerate Linear Construction Projects

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vitruvi Software , a leading linear construction management platform, today announced the launch of new solution-based offerings that are designed to help infrastructure teams adopt Vitruvi faster and scale as their needs grow.

The expanded Vitruvi Platform now offers purpose-built solutions that span the full project lifecycle, beginning with Vitruvi Build , available today. Additional solutions, Vitruvi Plan and Vitruvi Control , are planned for release later in 2026. Together, these solutions give companies the flexibility to start where they see immediate value and seamlessly expand over time, while maintaining consistent execution workflows and shared data across projects.

Vitruvi continues to offer its complete, end-to-end platform for customers who require advanced customizations, deep integrations, and enterprise-grade reporting and dashboards to manage large, complex construction programs.

“Infrastructure projects are growing faster than teams can manage with manual processes,” said Gerry Spoor, CEO of Vitruvi. “This expansion of our platform is about meeting customers where they are and growing with them. Build partners can get value immediately with simple, mobile field reporting, while asset owners and larger organizations can take advantage of the full platform’s advanced capabilities when they are ready.”

Purposed Build Solutions on a Single Platform

The Vitruvi Platform now includes:

Vitruvi Build: Available today, Vitruvi Build is a mobile-first field reporting solution that enables crews to capture photos, quantities, and PDF or GIS redlines directly from the field.

Vitruvi Control: Planned for release later in 2026, Vitruvi Control is an AI-powered quality assurance solution that automatically inspects submitted work and delivers instant pass or fail verification.

Planned for release later in 2026, Vitruvi Control is an AI-powered quality assurance solution that automatically inspects submitted work and delivers instant pass or fail verification. Vitruvi Plan: Also planned for release later in 2026, Vitruvi Plan connects design directly to execution with tools for work generation, scheduling, cost tracking, and automated closeouts.

Each solution is designed to work independently or as part of the complete Vitruvi Platform, which includes fully customized workflows, advanced integrations, and comprehensive reporting and dashboards.

“We’ve standardized workflows and removed complexity so customers can go live fast,” added Spoor. “This isn’t about forcing teams to adopt everything at once. It’s about solving their most urgent problems first, then expanding naturally as they see value.”

About Vitruvi

Vitruvi is a modern, AI-powered linear construction management platform that connects planning, field execution, quality control, and closeout. The company supports build partners and asset owners working on fiber, utility, oil and gas, and renewable energy projects. Vitruvi’s platform and purpose-built solutions enable teams to start quickly, expand over time, and manage complex construction programs with greater precision and control. For more information, visit www.vitruvisoftware.com.

