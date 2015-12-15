Innovative Feature Set to Revolutionize Outreach Strategies for Agencies and B2B Founders

New York, NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WarmySender, a leading multi-channel outreach platform, has announced the launch of its latest LinkedIn outreach feature, designed to empower agencies, SDR teams, and B2B founders with enhanced multichannel prospecting capabilities. This new feature is set to transform how businesses approach their outreach strategies, offering a seamless integration with existing tools and platforms.

WarmySender Unveils New LinkedIn Outreach Feature to Enhance Multichannel Prospecting

With a reputation for delivering 99.4% inbox placement through its advanced peer-to-peer email warmup system, WarmySender continues to innovate by providing over 50 million unique email variations and ensuring 0% LinkedIn restrictions through a comprehensive 4-week account warmup ramp. The addition of the LinkedIn outreach feature further solidifies WarmySender’s position as a trusted partner for over 10,000 sales teams worldwide.

The new LinkedIn feature allows users to connect their LinkedIn accounts with unlimited sending capabilities, unified inbox management, and real-time deliverability tracking. This integration is designed to streamline the prospecting process, enabling users to run multi-step sequences across both email and LinkedIn channels without the need for multiple tool subscriptions.

“The launch of our LinkedIn outreach feature marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide scalable and efficient prospecting solutions,” said Numan Hamza, CEO of WarmySender. “We are committed to helping our clients achieve their outreach goals by offering innovative tools that enhance their ability to connect with prospects across multiple channels.”

WarmySender’s platform is built to support the dynamic needs of modern sales teams, ensuring that users can maintain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving landscape of digital communication. By integrating LinkedIn outreach with its existing suite of tools, WarmySender offers a comprehensive solution that addresses the challenges of modern prospecting.

As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of digital outreach, WarmySender remains at the forefront of innovation, providing solutions that are both effective and easy to implement. The new LinkedIn outreach feature is a testament to the company’s dedication to enhancing user experience and delivering measurable results.

For more information about WarmySender and its new LinkedIn outreach feature, interested parties are encouraged to visit the company’s official website or contact their sales team for a demonstration of the platform’s capabilities.

