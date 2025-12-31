XEROTECH LTD Launches CallGPT 6X, First AI Platform to Filter Sensitive Data Before It Leaves the Browser

UK startup combines client-side privacy technology with unified access to six AI providers, 20+ models, and patent-pending innovations

London, UK, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XEROTECH LTD today launched CallGPT 6X, a productivity-focused AI platform that processes sensitive data within the user’s browser before any information reaches AI providers. The platform combines client-side privacy filtering with unified access to six providers and over 20 models — including text, image generation, and text-to-speech — alongside intelligent routing, seamless context switching, and patent-pending innovations in editable artifacts.

CallGPT 6X shows real-time cost tracking and seamless model switching — Claude Sonnet 4.5 responds after GPT-4.1 Mini, all in one conversation

Digital workers toggle between applications 1,200 times per day, with 40 percent of productive time lost to context switching between tools. Professionals juggle separate subscriptions for ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity — copying outputs between platforms, re-uploading documents for simple edits, and losing conversation history with each switch. Meanwhile, 81 percent of consumers believe AI companies misuse their data, creating barriers to adoption for those handling confidential information.

CallGPT 6X was designed to eliminate that trade-off.

CLIENT-SIDE PRIVACY FILTERING

The platform detects and processes personally identifiable information within the browser before transmission to any AI provider. National Insurance numbers, payment card details, passport numbers, and other sensitive data are handled locally — ensuring GDPR and UK Data Protection Act compliance by architecture rather than policy.

SMART ASSISTANCE MODULE (SAM)

Rather than requiring users to manually select which AI model to use, SAM analyses each query and routes it to the optimal provider for the task. The system leverages Claude for complex reasoning, Gemini for multimodal tasks, Perplexity for research requiring citations, and GPT for general assistance — automatically.

CONTEXT-AWARE EDITABLE ARTIFACTS

Context-aware editable artifacts allow users to generate documents, code, and structured content that can be edited, saved, and shared while maintaining conversation context. Unlike standard chat interfaces that lose connection to generated outputs, CallGPT 6X enables iterative refinement across sessions. Users edit content in place, click send, and the system compares changes and adds them to context — continuing the conversation with full awareness of modifications.

PLATFORM CAPABILITIES

CallGPT 6X provides unified access to six AI providers: OpenAI (GPT-4, GPT-4o), Anthropic (Claude Sonnet, Opus), Google (Gemini Pro, Flash), xAI (Grok), Mistral, and Perplexity. The platform includes over 20 models spanning text generation, image generation, and text-to-speech. Additional features include real-time cost transparency showing exact cost per message before sending, seamless model switching mid-conversation without losing context, and team collaboration tools with usage analytics.

“Every AI platform today forces a false choice: powerful capabilities or genuine privacy,” said Noman Shah, Founder and CEO of XEROTECH LTD. “CallGPT 6X eliminates that trade-off. The platform processes sensitive data before it ever leaves the browser — not after, not in transit, not on someone else’s server.”

LEADERSHIP

Shah quit his job in 2021. The mission: build AI that is accessible, productive and doesn’t sell out its users. Three countries and four years later, CallGPT 6X is the result.

Shah is a Fellow of the British Computer Society — a distinction held by the top one percent of computing professionals. He holds multiple US and Canadian patents, cited by Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and IBM. His previous work includes AIA – Video CallGPT, developed and demonstrated at STEP Conference Dubai in February 2023, one of the earliest applications offering real-time voice interaction with generative AI, predating similar capabilities from major providers. He also created VisionXI — Talking Eyes, an AI-powered accessibility application for students with visual impairments released in January 2025. Shah completed executive education at Harvard Business School and Oxford Saïd Business School.

Dr. Atif Naseer is Co-Founder, bringing a PhD in Machine Learning and over a decade of research in deep learning, crowd analytics, and real-time systems. Shah and Dr. Naseer first met in 2012 in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where they built research infrastructure and a startup ecosystem together before reuniting to launch XEROTECH.

Hassan Karim is Strategic Advisor and Angel Investor, contributing experience as an entrepreneur and business architect based in London.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

CallGPT 6X is available immediately at https://callgpt.co.uk with transparent, usage-based pricing:

Economy: $9.99/month — GPT and DeepSeek access, 1M tokens

Professional: $29.99/month — Four providers, 3M tokens, Smart Router

Expert: $99.99/month — All six providers, unlimited tokens*, priority support

Enterprise: Custom pricing — Team collaboration, usage analytics, dedicated support

*Fair use policy applies

ABOUT XEROTECH LTD

XEROTECH LTD is a UK-based technology company building AI platforms that keep sensitive data where it belongs — with the user. The company’s flagship product, CallGPT 6X, combines six AI providers and over 20 models in one workspace with client-side privacy filtering, context-aware editable artifacts, and patent-pending technology. The platform architecture was validated through deployment at Artificial Intelligence University (https://aiu.ac).

https://xerotech.io | https://callgpt.co.uk | press@xerotech.io

MEDIA CONTACT

Noman Shah

Founder and CEO, XEROTECH LTD

press@xerotech.io

https://callgpt.co.uk/press

https://linkedin.com/in/nomanshahuk

AI-generated content can be saved as editable artifacts — documents, code, data, or charts — for iterative refinement