XR Studios Unveils Cutting-Edge XR Production Studio

Canvey Island, Essex, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XR Studios has launched a next-generation extended reality (XR) production studio, creating a powerful new hub for virtual, augmented and mixed reality content creation engineered specifically for education, enterprise and creative production. Designed as a “studio-as-a-service” for organisations that want impact without complexity, the new facility brings strategy, content capture and immersive development together under one roof.

A Studio Built for Outcomes

XR Studios combines creative direction, technical production and delivery into a single, end-to-end workflow so clients can move from idea to deployable XR experience faster, cheaper and with less risk. Every project is aligned to clear KPIs, such as learning outcomes, safety performance or engagement metrics – rather than one-off “showcase” demos.

Extended reality development across VR, AR and MR, from early concepting through to deployment on headsets, mobile and LED-wall environments

A 4D production process (Discover, Design, Develop, Deliver) that keeps strategy, build and roll-out tightly connected to timelines and budget

Studio-as-a-Service model that removes the need to juggle multiple vendors for studio hire, hardware, 3D-modelling, eLearning and software development

State-of-the-Art Facilities

The new production spaces have been engineered for high-volume content creation, combining traditional production craft with advanced spatial computing workflows. Clients can capture, digitise and build immersive environments from one location.

Green-screen infinity cove, motion capture and photogrammetry rigs for creating high-fidelity digital humans, products and environments at speed



Dedicated “Capture Bay” and “Build Pit” zones to move seamlessly from filming to real-time development in Unity, Unreal Engine and other XR platforms

Expert in-house team covering XR development, 3D modelling, eLearning, and systems integration to ensure every asset is production-ready across platforms

“Our new production studio is a true one-stop shop.” said Peps, Managing Director of XR Studios. “Clients come to us with complex ideas – enterprise training, college-wide digital programmes, branded immersive campaigns, and we give them a single place where strategy, capture and build all happen together. That’s how we consistently deliver XR that looks incredible and actually moves the needle.”

Transforming Education and Skills

Education is a core focus for XR Studios, with the new facility designed to help schools, colleges, universities and training providers move quickly from pilot to scalable rollout.

Immersive learning journeys that improve understanding, engagement and knowledge retention across STEM, vocational and compliance training

XR experiences that plug into existing VLEs and LMS platforms, with options for SCORM-compliant modules, real-time skills assessment and remote collaboration spaces

Proven track record on projects including emergency evacuation simulations, assistive-living VR suites and large-scale eLearning digitisation programmes

“With XR, learners don’t just read about a scenario, they step inside it, practise safely and receive instant feedback,” added Peps. “That’s the difference between engagement and real behaviour change.”

Powering Business and Creative Innovation

Beyond education, the XR Studios offering is geared towards organisations and creators looking to differentiate their products, services and storytelling.

Enterprise solutions for safety-critical training, onboarding, operational excellence and change programmes, designed to reduce risk and accelerate performance

Branded immersive content, virtual production and interactive experiences that help companies stand out at events, in campaigns and across digital channels

A creative playground for filmmakers, designers and artists who want to combine live action, motion capture and interactive XR storytelling in one environment

“Creative and industry professionals get access to tools that were once out of reach – motion capture, photogrammetry, real-time engines, without needing a Hollywood budget or an in-house dev team,” said Peps. “We remove all the complexity and handle the end-to-end production pipeline to deliver our client’s vision.”

About XR Studios

XR Studios is a UK-based extended reality (XR) specialist production studio dedicated to making immersive learning and spatial experiences accessible to organisations of all sizes. The team blends creative, technical and learning design expertise to deliver VR, AR and MR solutions for education, industry and brand storytelling.

To explore this new production studio’s service offering or discuss a project, visit www.xrstudios.co.uk or contact the team directly at info@xrstudios.co.uk

XR Studios – Beyond Reality…

Press Inquiries

Peps

info [at] xrstudios.co.uk

Meppel Avenue, Canvey Island, SS8 9RZ

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=eoPl8pIJM5Y