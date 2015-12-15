10-week program offers up to $2M per project in funding, plus $200K in Google Cloud credits and special access to Privy, a production-grade wallet infrastructure purchased by Stripe.

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 0G, the decentralized AI infrastructure protocol backed by $290M in funding and the team behind the world’s fastest decentralized AI chain, today launched the 0G Apollo Accelerator, an up to $20M program built with Stanford blockchain veterans to fund and scale the first wave of revenue-generating AI applications on decentralized infrastructure.

0G and Stanford Blockchain Veterans Launch $20M Apollo AI Accelerator

Apollo is built in partnership with Blockchain Builders Fund (BBF), the organization behind Stanford’s blockchain ecosystem — including the Stanford Blockchain Accelerator, BASS, and MS&E 447; backed by Google Cloud, which is providing $200,000 in cloud credits per accepted team; and Privy, the wallet infrastructure platform acquired by Stripe and trusted by the leading teams in Web3. Top teams that earn a spot in the cohort get enterprise-grade compute and production-ready wallet infrastructure from day one, not after they raise their next round.

Every accepted team receives:

Up to $2,000,000 per project in direct funding , calibrated to stage, traction, and roadmap

, calibrated to stage, traction, and roadmap $200,000 in Google Cloud credits per team : enterprise infrastructure

: enterprise infrastructure 1:1 mentorship from Stanford blockchain veterans, 0G protocol engineers, Google builders, and top investors

from Stanford blockchain veterans, 0G protocol engineers, Google builders, and top investors 10 weeks of structured programming , including AI best practices, technical 0G integration, paths to PMF, GTM, fundraising, tokenomics, legal, and leadership

, including AI best practices, technical 0G integration, paths to PMF, GTM, fundraising, tokenomics, legal, and leadership Demo Day, a live pitch to leading VCs and investors across the global Web3 ecosystem

a live pitch to leading VCs and investors across the global Web3 ecosystem Alumni network connectivity to Stanford’s blockchain community and BBF’s portfolio of 150+ companies

to Stanford’s blockchain community and BBF’s portfolio of 150+ companies Special access to Privy, production-grade wallet infrastructure, embedded wallets, and user onboarding tooling from the platform acquired by Stripe.

“The AI industry is at an inflection point,” said Michael Heinrich, CEO of 0G Labs, who is an alumnus of Stanford University. “Some of the most important technology companies in history started in the Stanford ecosystem, and we believe decentralized AI will produce the next generation. The next trillion-dollar AI companies won’t be built inside walled gardens — they’ll be built on open infrastructure. Apollo isn’t another accelerator. It’s where the founders who will define how AI is owned, governed, and monetized for the next decade come to build.”

Since its September 2025 launch, 0G’s Mainnet (Aristotle) has processed millions of $0G fueled transactions with 100+ ecosystem partners, including Chainlink, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Samsung Next, Privy and Ledger already building on top of it.

The convergence of AI and decentralized infrastructure is creating an entirely new category. Developers are building AI agents, autonomous DeFi protocols, decentralized inference platforms, embodied AI in robotics, and on-chain data markets at a pace the industry has never seen. But the capital, compute, and credible mentorship to back them have remained concentrated and inaccessible. Apollo changes that.

“We’ve spent years building Stanford’s blockchain builder ecosystem from the Accelerator, to BASS, to MS&E 447,” said Gil Rosen, Co-Founder of Blockchain Builders Fund.

“Apollo is the culmination of that work: connecting world-class AI founders with the most promising infrastructure in Web3. Blockchain Builders $60M AUM exists to back exactly these founders, and 0G’s dAIOS gives them the infrastructure stack to actually ship to production.”

Blockchain Builders brings a global network spanning 50+ portfolio companies, 100+ accelerator alumni that have raised $1B+ and birthed 5 unicorns. They also started and organized the renowned BASS event series, featuring the industry’s foremost thought leaders. Apollo teams plug directly into that network for fundraising introductions, go-to-market partnerships, and talent acquisition.

Apply now: apollo.0g.ai

Questions: pr@0g.ai

About 0G Labs

0G Labs (Zero Gravity) developed and launched the world’s fastest decentralized AI chain and is the creator of the 0G dAIOS — a full-stack decentralized AI Operating System comprising an EVM-compatible L1, compute network, storage layer (2 GB/s throughput), and a data availability layer that is 50,000x faster and 100x cheaper than Ethereum DA. Backed by $290M in funding from Hack VC, Delphi Digital, OKX Ventures, Samsung Next, Bankless Ventures, and Animoca Brands, 0G’s Mainnet launched in September 2025 with millions of transactions processed and 100+ ecosystem partners, including Chainlink, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and Coinbase Wallet. Learn more at 0g.ai.

About 0G Foundation

The 0G Foundation is dedicated to driving innovation and growth while maintaining the world’s first decentralized AI operating system fueled by $0G. Focused on creating an open, transparent, and scalable infrastructure, it is committed to fostering a vibrant, decentralized ecosystem where AI can operate as a public good. Through strategic partnerships, community initiatives, and innovative technology, it strives to ensure the long-term sustainability and integrity of the 0G network. Learn more at 0gfoundation.ai

About Blockchain Builders Fund

Blockchain Builders is the team behind Stanford’s blockchain ecosystem — including the Stanford Blockchain Accelerator, BASS, and MS&E 447. With $60M+ AUM, 50+ portfolio companies, and multiple unicorns, BBF provides early-stage founders at the bleeding edge of blockchain, AI, and finance, with hands-on operational support in product development, fundraising, and ecosystem growth. Learn more at blockchainbuilders.fund.

Media Contact, 0G pr@0g.ai

0G and Stanford Blockchain Veterans Launch $20M Apollo AI Accelerator

Press Inquiries

pr@0g.ai