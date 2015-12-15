Aerospike Database’s New Native Dynamic Data Masking Simplifies PII Protection and Regulatory Compliance

Eliminates the need for complex administration or third-party tokenization services that impact performance while reducing gaps and errors that increase privacy risks

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerospike Inc. today unveiled native Dynamic Data Masking (DDM) for its massively scalable, low-latency, real-time NoSQL Database , dramatically simplifying the protection of personally identifiable information (PII) that’s required by regulatory requirements.

Enterprises face mounting regulatory mandates — from PCI-DSS and CCPA to GDPR and the Reserve Bank of India’s Cybersecurity Framework. Yet to protect PII, today’s NoSQL databases have DDM disabled by default and require ongoing, complex administration (masked views, aggregation pipelines, custom application changes, etc.) or third-party tokenization services that impact performance. This complexity creates excess administration and too many gaps and opportunities for configuration errors that lead to PII leakage and compliance violations.

To deploy native DDM, Aerospike administrators simply apply a rule to mask data for all users or machines except those explicitly granted privileges. PII protection is automatically applied and enforced at the database layer, rather than the application layer, without requiring developer intervention. Protection is applied to all human and machine identities and integrates directly with auditing and compliance efforts. DDM is also enabled by default.

“The complexity of legacy NoSQL DDM deployment needs to keep pace with the modern velocity of data-hungry AI and application development,” said Srini Srinivasan, founder and CTO, Aerospike. “The native dynamic data masking in the Aerospike Database provides the access needed for digital business with dramatically less effort, overhead, and compliance risks.”

Native DDM is one of the new innovations available today for Aerospike Database 8, which recently won SiliconANGLE’s 2025 TechForward Award for Data Platform Tech–Database Systems. A full rundown of all the features in today’s release is available on the Aerospike blog .

“We see organizations struggle with data masking because it’s bolted on, not built in,” said Pavan Keshavamurthy, founder at Platformatory. “Aerospike Database 8 flips that model by enforcing PII protection directly at the database layer, which dramatically reduces complexity for teams deploying real-time NoSQL systems.”

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database for mission-critical use cases and workloads, including machine learning, generative, and agentic AI. Aerospike powers millions of transactions per second with millisecond latency, at a fraction of the cost of other databases. Global leaders, including Adobe, Airtel, Barclays, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, Grab, HDFC Bank, PayPal, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Trade Desk, and Wayfair, rely on Aerospike for customer 360, fraud detection, real-time bidding, profile stores, recommendation engines, and other use cases. Try Aerospike for free: aerospike.com/try-now .