AI Pioneer Launches Kind: A Personalized Platform for Accurate, Private Search Results

Now available for purchase on Shopify, Kind is a desktop-based, privacy-first application that acts as a user’s personal search engine for the information that matters most to them

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artificial intelligence is everywhere, yet many people remain cautious about trusting it. Because most AI tools are trained on the vast, messy internet, they will make factual mistakes and, because of the algorithms used, may fabricate or “hallucinate” the answer. Kind , a new AI-powered desktop platform, flips the traditional AI model. Rather than letting the web dictate the sources, Kind puts people in control of their own data and what information the AI can search. By generating answers that come only from the user’s data, Kind does not hallucinate.

Kind allows users to organize and search their own collections of content, from textbooks and research papers to articles, audio files, photos and videos. When a user asks a question, the AI searches only files within the platform and provides answers showing exactly where the information lives. If the data doesn’t support an answer, Kind clearly says, “I don’t know,” rather than providing inaccurate information that many online-based AI tools might use to fill the gap. This ensures Kind is a secure and accurate knowledge repository.

A freelance copywriter might store all of their blog drafts, creative assets and client knowledge on the platform; Kind can then source previously approved material to efficiently assist with writing an executive’s next byline article. A travel enthusiast might upload reviews, historic facts, restaurant recommendations, photos or videos of any tourist location in the world; they can use Kind to find their favorite hotels and travel tips to craft the perfect two-week itinerary for an African safari. A college professor can store their research, drafts of a new textbook, lectures they have given, class notes and presentations; then, they can use Kind to pull all the information on a given topic to help easily create their next keynote speech.

The idea began when Dr. Jonathan Schaeffer was teaching at the University of Alberta. Students constantly asked the same questions about class materials and office hour times – all of which could be easily found on the syllabus. To solve the problem, he created a program that could answer student questions using only the course documents and videos. That solution became the foundation for Kind.

“People want AI to be helpful and trustworthy,” said Schaeffer. “Current online-based AI tools have their flaws. Kind was built to overcome those challenges and is based on a simple idea: your data should work for you and only you. By grounding every answer directly in a user’s curated files, we’ve created an AI experience that users can rely on for accurate information.”

Schaeffer, who is a respected AI pioneer, is the former Canada Research Chair in Artificial Intelligence. His research generated two Guinness World Records.

Designed to fit naturally into everyday life, Kind makes AI practical, approachable and centered around real people. Because the platform only operates using one’s personal computer and data, it doesn’t heavily rely on large data centers that drain environmental resources.

The Kind interface supports English, Spanish, French, Portuguese (Brazil), German, Japanese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, with broader language support for user files and searches.

Users can download a limited version of Kind for free or purchase a monthly subscription to Kind Pro for $18.88 via Shopify. Additional features and updates will be released in future versions.

About Kind

Kind by Synsira is a desktop AI application that helps users unlock the knowledge contained in their own curated data, securely and privately.