AI Producer Launches AI Producer in Teams as a Managed Application for Enterprises

AI Producer Inc. today announced the launch of the next generation of AI Producer in Teams: Managed Application for enterprises.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI Producer in Teams provides AI-assisted production and meeting enhancements with preset production formats, branding, overlays, custom layouts, high-quality video playback, Q&A, and multi-destination possibilities.

After years of development and proof of concepts, enterprise customers are now starting to adopt AI Producer as their preferred solution for hybrid events, webinars, and large-scale meetings.

“AI Producer has been a big help in a number of areas on how my team delivers virtual events at scale with the right mix of quality, costs, and engagement. The ability to stream to multiple platforms, the quality of prerecorded video playback, and the programmatic layouts help me simplify how I resource events and allow virtual event producers to be more attentive to our learners. I also keep my compliance and security teams happy, as it is M365 certified.”

— Will Flash, Senior Business Program Manager, Worldwide Learning, Microsoft

The World’s Largest AI-Assisted Hybrid Event

AI Producer recently powered a 4-day hybrid event for a Fortune 500 company, handling 40+ Teams Town hall sessions, 70 hours of production, and 10,000+ attendees across multiple global locations. The event resulted in the world’s largest and longest AI-assisted hybrid event.

AI Producer is now taking the next step by offering organizations the ability to run AI Producer in Teams directly within their own Azure environment, unlocking greater scalability, redundancy, and customization capabilities while maintaining their existing security and privacy standards.

”AI Producer addresses a real need: organizations want professional-quality hybrid events without the complexity of traditional production. With our new enterprise deployment capabilities, we’re entering an exciting next phase for the company and are committed to working closely with preferred partners to build the industry standard for AI-assisted live event production and hybrid meetings.”

— Lars Erlman, COO, AI Producer Inc.

Key Facts

New managed application enables deployment into customers’ own Azure environments

A Fortune 500 company used AI Producer in Teams to produce a 4-day event with 40+ Teams Town hall sessions across multiple locations around the world

17 patent families with approximately 150 patent rights

About AI Producer Inc.

AI Producer Inc. is a technology company that transforms how people meet and communicate by putting real-time AI-assisted production at the heart of every interaction. With an extensive patent portfolio behind our technology, we make professional video experiences accessible, consistent, and effortless for organizations of all sizes. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, AI Producer serves organizations worldwide.

Attn: Media Relations

AI Producer Inc.

+1-650-586-4039

info@aiproducer.com

www.aiproducer.com