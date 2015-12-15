ALUULA Composites Announces the Engagement of Bristol Capital for Investor Relations Services

Victoria, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 26, 2026) – ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF) (“ALUULA” or the “Company“), a leading developer of an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials, today announced that it has retained Bristol Capital Ltd. (“Bristol“), a leading investor relations firm specializing in Canadian and U.S. micro- and small-cap companies, to provide investor relations and communication services.

Bristol has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of twelve (12) months, commencing March 1st, 2026, and ending February 28th, 2027, unless terminated in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

Under the agreement, Bristol will provide a comprehensive suite of investor relations services focused on increasing market awareness and expanding the Company’s engagement with institutional and professional investors across North America.

Compensation payable to Bristol will vary based on the level of services provided, ranging from CAD $7,000 to CAD $14,000 per month. This compensation will be paid from the Company’s general working capital. In addition, the Company has agreed to grant Bristol stock options in accordance with the Company’s Employee Stock Option Plan, representing 100,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance at an exercise price equal to CAD $3.30, the closing price of the Company’s shares on the day prior to grant. The options will vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting monthly thereafter.

“As ALUULA continues to scale its commercialization efforts and expand global adoption of its innovative composite materials, maintaining clear and effective communication with the investment community is critical,” said Sage Berryman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ALUULA Composites. “Partnering with Bristol Capital enhances our ability to broaden investor awareness, strengthen institutional engagement, and effectively articulate our long-term growth strategy. We look forward to working closely with the Bristol team and continuing to build out a strong shareholder base.”

Bristol, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Toronto, has established itself as a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm servicing companies across international markets in technology, renewables, energy, aerospace, and more. Their primary focus is on helping public micro- and small-cap companies enhance their capital markets profile and engage effectively with institutional and retail investors worldwide. Bristol’s place of business is 180 Brodie Dr Unit 5, Richmond Hill, ON L4B 3K8, Canada. ALUULA and Bristol are arm’s length parties.

To the knowledge of the Company, Bristol does not currently hold, or have a right or an intent to hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of ALUULA other than the stock options described above. The engagement remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear as well as commercial and industrial equipment. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA’s innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA’s materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

aluula.com | (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF)

ALUULA’s Brand Partners

The term “brand partners” does not refer to formal partnerships with our customers. The term refers to marketing relationships with our customers who use ALUULA’s technology as a brand ingredient in their products.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the investor relations agreement and TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of that agreement. These statements are based on assumptions subject to significant risks and uncertainties as described in the Company’s management discussion and analysis. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, including the timing and receipt of all applicable regulatory, corporate third-party approvals, the actual results, expectations, achievements, or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

