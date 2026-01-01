Arctic Wolf Selected as a Preferred Managed Detection and Response Provider by Chubb

Recognition underscores Arctic Wolf’s ability to strengthen critical security controls and reduce exposure to cyber risk

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arctic Wolf, a global leader in security operations, today announced that Chubb, a world leader in cyber insurance, has selected Arctic Wolf as a preferred Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider for its cyber policyholders with more than 100 employees. The selection reflects a shared commitment to reducing cyber risk by helping organizations operationalize the security controls that prevent attacks before they escalate into losses.

There are several factors that led Chubb to work with Arctic Wolf. The openness and proven performance of the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform helps organizations measurably reduce both the likelihood and impact of major cyber incidents. Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response is the cornerstone of the Aurora Platform and enables thousands of organizations worldwide to detect, respond to, and recover from advanced threats. Powered by Alpha AI and built on an open XDR architecture, the Aurora Platform processes more than nine trillion security events each week—unifying telemetry across tools and environments while dramatically reducing alert noise by consolidating thousands of daily alerts into, on average, a single actionable ticket per customer per day.

From a service standpoint, Arctic Wolf operates global security operations centers across North America, EMEA, and APAC with local personnel and 24×7 operations. They also have a dedicated “insurance alliance” team that works with brokers and carrier partners who are wanting to drive adoption of their products.

Both the Q2 2025 Chubb Cyber Threat Intelligence Report and the 2025 Arctic Wolf Threat Report identify exploitation of external remote services—including unsecured Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) and compromised virtual private network (VPN) credentials—as the leading root cause of major, claim-causing incidents such as ransomware. Through Arctic Wolf’s Concierge Experience and Security Journey, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response customers receive ongoing guidance from dedicated security experts to implement and maintain the most critical security controls—helping harden their security posture against the techniques most commonly used in major cyber incidents and measurably reduce risk over time. By combining broad visibility, continuous monitoring, and advanced threat detection in a fully managed solution, Arctic Wolf helps organizations improve cyber resilience which may strengthen insurability—outcomes that align directly with Chubb’s mission to help policyholders build resilience and prevent losses before they occur.

“Being selected by Chubb as a preferred MDR provider is powerful validation of the innovation behind the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform and the results it delivers,” said Nick Schneider, president and CEO, Arctic Wolf. “Our open, AI-driven approach to security operations helps customers measurably reduce risk, and improve resilience. Chubb shares our commitment to delivering outcomes that can help protect organizations and empower them to operate with confidence, such as with the Chubb Cyber Stack. Together, we’re helping businesses proactively defend against threats and gain the confidence that comes from having world-class cyber risk management protection paired with world-class insurance.”

Visit Chubb’s Cyber Services website to learn more about MDR partnership or register for Chubb’s Cyber Stack for small businesses.

Organizations that are joint customers of Arctic Wolf and Chubb may be eligible for preferred pricing and additional promotional benefits designed to help strengthen their security posture and reduce cyber risk.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, visit arcticwolf.com

To learn more about the cyber services Chubb offers policyholders, visit chubb.com

CHUBB DISCLAIMER

The services referenced are provided by a third-party vendor not affiliated with Chubb. The fact that offers and potential discounts may be made available by the third-party vendor is not an indication that insurance coverage is available under any Chubb policy for any particular incident. Discounts on products and services offered by this vendor are available only to Chubb policyholders with current in-force policies and are subject to applicable insurance laws. For products and services provided, the policyholder and third-party vendor would enter into a vendor relationship directly. Chubb will not be involved in the policyholder’s decision to purchase services and has no responsibility for services that may be provided.

ARCTIC WOLF DISCLAIMER

Arctic Wolf is not a licensed insurance producer and does not sell, solicit or negotiate insurance products.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform operates at a massive scale and combines the power of artificial intelligence with world-class security experts to provide 24×7 monitoring, detection, response, and risk management. We make security work!

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Back

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2026 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.