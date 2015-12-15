Ataccama Launches Agentic Data Observability to Extend Market-Leading Data Trust Platform

Empowers businesses to increase AI-readiness with data pipeline observability and unified alerting, and embedded business context

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced Agentic Data Observability in Ataccama ONE, its end–to-end agentic data trust platform for regulated enterprises. The release extends Ataccama’s market-leading data quality into pipelines and incident workflows, giving teams a direct path from detection to triage and remediation by unifying observability with automated data quality and governed business context. This closes the gaps left by standalone data observability and helps ensure the integrity of data powering AI agents and critical business decisions.

As enterprises push AI into production, data trust must be maintained as data moves through pipelines, transformations, and distributed systems. Data quality issues introduced upstream can quietly spread across the data estate and surface in LLMs, dashboards, risk models, and compliance reporting only after flawed data has already impacted the business. While many organizations can detect anomalies, detection alone fails to answer the questions that matter in triage and remediation, especially in regulated environments: what is impacted, who owns the fix, whether downstream assets remain safe to use, and how to prove resolution later for audit and regulatory scrutiny.

“As data ecosystems expand and AI increases the cost of poor information, observability has become critical to understanding what happens across the pipeline,” Susan Spence , Senior Data Product Analyst at SSEN Transmission. “Yet trust does not come from visibility alone. It depends on data quality as the foundation, enabling organizations to identify issues early, address them before they escalate, and protect the decisions that rely on accurate data. Ataccama brings these capabilities together so enterprises can reduce downstream disruption and deliver trust at scale.”

Ataccama introduces Agentic Data Observability by embedding pipeline monitoring directly into the Ataccama ONE end-to-end agentic data trust platform, unified with data quality, lineage, cataloging, and governance. Unlike standalone data observability tools that stop at alerts, Ataccama links issues to business impact, accountable ownership, and tracked remediation in a single workflow. Powered by the ONE AI Agent, the digital data steward, teams reduce the manual effort that typically slows investigations by surfacing issues with governed context and auto-generating and suggesting where to apply data quality rules. When a pipeline breaks, teams immediately understand what is affected, who is responsible, and how to restore data trust before flawed data reaches reporting, risk, or AI systems. In turn, trust between business and data teams remains intact.

Through the Ataccama MCP Server, enterprises extend this trusted foundation to AI tools such as Claude and Microsoft Copilot, enabling them to access governed, validated data from Ataccama ONE.

“Observability has historically stopped at detection, which leaves teams with alerts but no path to resolution,” said Jay Limburn , Chief Product Officer at Ataccama. “That gap forces organizations to spend hours chasing root cause just to determine what broke, what it impacts, and whether downstream reporting, risk decisions, or production AI can still be trusted. Detection-only observability isn’t enough when data changes constantly, and the cost is compliance exposure, broken reporting, or AI you can’t defend. With Agentic Data Observability, we are bringing monitoring into the trust layer by linking issues to business impact, ownership, and remediation workflows. That is how enterprises prove trust in motion and scale AI with confidence.”

The launch introduces:

Pipeline monitoring and data quality in motion: Ataccama monitors pipelines across popular orchestrators such as dbt, Airflow, Dagster, Azure DataFactory and AWS Glue to detect failures and anomalies during transformation, not after downstream systems are already impacted. Data engineering teams can reuse existing Ataccama data quality rules across pipelines and persisted datasets, reducing duplicate effort and enforcing consistent standards across the data estate.

Ataccama monitors pipelines across popular orchestrators such as dbt, Airflow, Dagster, Azure DataFactory and AWS Glue to detect failures and anomalies during transformation, not after downstream systems are already impacted. Data engineering teams can reuse existing Ataccama data quality rules across pipelines and persisted datasets, reducing duplicate effort and enforcing consistent standards across the data estate. Unified alerting that prioritizes incidents using governed business context: Data observability signals and data quality rule failures surface in a single alert experience, with notifications routed through email, Slack, or Microsoft Teams. Governance context, such as critical data elements (CDEs), stewardship groups, and business terms, prioritizes alerts so teams focus on issues that create real operational or regulatory exposure.

Data observability signals and data quality rule failures surface in a single alert experience, with notifications routed through email, Slack, or Microsoft Teams. Governance context, such as critical data elements (CDEs), stewardship groups, and business terms, prioritizes alerts so teams focus on issues that create real operational or regulatory exposure. Lineage-driven impact analysis that connects technical failures to business assets: Integrated lineage links issues not only to datasets and pipelines, but also to downstream governed reports and data products. This makes blast radius visible early, enabling teams to triage incidents based on real business impact and prevent flawed data from reaching high-stakes decisions.

Integrated lineage links issues not only to datasets and pipelines, but also to downstream governed reports and data products. This makes blast radius visible early, enabling teams to triage incidents based on real business impact and prevent flawed data from reaching high-stakes decisions. Resolution tracking with workflow integration and audit-ready history: Straightforward issue management supports a repeatable workflow from detection through investigation and closure. Users can route work to tools teams already use and track ownership directly in Jira, with ServiceNow integration coming soon. This creates an auditable record of what happened, who was responsible for the response, the actions taken, and when trust was restored.

About Ataccama

Ataccama is the agentic data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and trusted for every decision and system. Powered by the ONE AI Agent, the platform delivers autonomous data quality by continuously monitoring, improving, and explaining data reliability across complex enterprise and multi-agent environments. Ataccama ONE unifies data quality, observability, lineage, and governance into a single architecture, ensuring data is consistent and explainable. This quality-first foundation ensures data is always fit for purpose and compliant with regulatory standards, powering AI, analytics, and operations with confidence. Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality, the 2026 Forrester Wave™ for Data Quality Solutions, and the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama provides the essential infrastructure for enterprise-grade data trust. Learn more at www.ataccama.com.

